Help in the pipeline for Gonubie issue in Surfers Challenge

Help is on the way for frustrated Surfers Challenge organiser Neville Wilkins

The hazardous stream of sewage blocking the way of the Discovery Surfers Challenge trail run on February 21 has left the race co-ordinator feeling frustrated after repeatedly raising the issue.

Last year 3,500 runners took part in the event and entries are coming in fast.

Many will need to cross the stream, now unloading most of Gonubie’s sewage gushing from the metro’s Gonubie Treatment Works, which stopped functioning six months ago.

When treatment plants stop working, incoming sewage is diverted and flows into the natural and social environment.

Wilkins told Off Track: “All those concerned with the German Bay sewage spill have been spoken to, yet the problem persists.

“It’s a difficult situation and we are waiting to see if we can get some remedial action.”

On Sunday Gonubie DA councillor Val Knoetze said help was on the way.

Explaining that the vandalised works was in the throes of repair, she said: “A lot of challenges have been faced and overcome, and everything will be working before the surfers’ marathon.”

One of the suggestions might be a makeshift little bridge.

Off Track inspected the site on Sunday. There is one spot where the stream narrows to a metre with rocks either side, where the path also crosses.

Off Track reliably learnt that the organising committee would discuss these route challenges in the coming days, including the places which have been eroded or filled with sand by the relentless north easterly winds, amplified by the climate change-affected sixth La Nina global weather pattern in a row.

This system has rendered the east of SA a flooded, saturated chaos, while in the west fires have raged during a severe drought.

These extreme conditions were predicted years ago by climate scientists.