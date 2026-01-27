Missing-firearm charge could derail Sizani’s political career

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The political future of senior Eastern Cape ANC leader Lusanda Sizani, as both the Chris Hani district municipality mayor and the region’s ANC chair, hangs in the balance.

The political future of senior Eastern Cape ANC leader Lusanda Sizani, as both the Chris Hani district municipality mayor and the region’s ANC chair, hangs in the balance.

Sizani might be forced to step aside from both offices amid a court case involving his missing firearm.

He is set to appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Sizani was charged with contravening the Firearms Control Act early in 2025, for alleged negligence and failure to safeguard a firearm, after his personal 9mm gun went missing during an alleged vehicle break-in East London.

Sizani had been touted as one of the frontrunners to replace Lulama Ngcukayitobi as ANC provincial secretary when the party goes to its elective conference in March.

However, this looming court case may derail his ambitions.

Instead, he may be pressured to vacate his mayoral position as part of the party’s step-aside policy, which was adopted at the ANC’s 54th national conference in December 2017.

The ANC’s step-aside policy is an internal rule requiring members charged with serious crimes, particularly corruption, to temporarily and voluntarily withdraw from party and government roles to protect the organisation’s integrity, while legal processes unfold.

The incident that places Sizani in hot water took place in East London on March 18 2025, but he was recently served with a summons to appear in court after police later charged him with negligence.

Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala on Monday confirmed that Sizani had been formally charged and that he would appear in court on Wednesday.

A case relating to a “failure by a person to lock away a firearm in a prescribed safe” was opened against him.

Sizani’s missing gun, a 9mm Beretta pistol, was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in Oxford Street.

His laptop and other valuables were also stolen.

While Mqala could not provide any further details, police insiders on Monday said the break-in took place while Sizani’s vehicle was being driven by his bodyguard, who had left him at a meeting at the East London ICC.

“After he was dropped off at the ICC, and because firearms are not allowed in that space, Mr Sizani left his gun inside a bag that was inside his vehicle.

“His bodyguard then went inside a bank in Oxford Street, and on his return, he found Mr Sizani’s bag was missing.

“The missing gun had been kept in that bag, contrary to the Firearms Control Act which states that a gun should be on your waist or in a mounted locked safe, and not in the vehicle’s cubby hole or in a bag,” the insider said.

“It is suspected that the vehicle doors were jammed as there were no visible signs of any break-in.”

Another officer said that after Sizani reported the matter of the missing bag to police, he was later charged for negligence as he was not allowed to store a gun in such conditions.

On Monday, Sizani confirmed he would be appearing in court on Wednesday.

He also confirmed opening a case after his belongings were stolen.

“Yes, I do have a civil case that I opened with East London Fleet police station of a lost firearm.

“During the incident, I also lost my tablet, my passport, a power bank, chargers, my home keys, a diary and small things such as pens,” Sizani said.

Sizani had attended the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting at the ICC on the weekend of March 16 and 17 2025.

“On March 18, my protector ... came and took my bags and my stuff to the car, as I was checking out at the hotel.

“I met other PEC members at the hotel’s 14th floor just to say goodbye as I was to leave the hotel.

“[My protector] called me saying that he had gone to deposit some money for his mother at Capitec bank in Oxford Street.

“He then told me that when he came back he discovered that the car was not locked, and found out that my bag was missing.

“He came and picked me up at the ICC‚ and we then went there [to look for clues], but in vain, as no one saw the perpetrators.

“He told me that he suspected they had jammed the car when he locked it.

“I then went straight to Fleet Street to report my stolen bag and belongings.

“Then my lawyer made representation to the prosecutor of the court regarding this matter, and I have been attending the matter since then,” Sizani said.

Asked whether he had informed his organisation about this, Sizani said his region’s ANC secretary Andile Mini, and other officials, were aware of the matter.

He said he was with Mini, who could not be reached on Monday, when the incident happened.

Ngcukayitobi on Monday said he was unaware of any court matter involving Sizani.

However, he said, the party intended to investigate the matter.

Asked whether this would mean that Sizani needed to step aside, Ngcukayitobi said the ANC policy was clear that he would have to voluntarily vacate both his government and party positions.

“It is the first time I am hearing about this matter ... but as the party, we will follow this up.

“However, the step-aside policy is clear that any member indicted in a court of law should report it to the provincial secretary’s office before volunteering to step aside, irrespective of which case they are facing, even if it relates to one urinating on the side of the road,” Ngcukayitobi said.

Sizani, who previously served as the ANC’s Chris Hani regional secretary, was elevated to the regional chair position in June 2025.

A number of provincial ANC insiders on Monday confirmed that he was one of those who were being touted to possibly take over as the ANC’s provincial secretary after the March elective conference.

He is closely aligned to the Oscar Mabuyane faction of the ANC, and after its June congress, his region endorsed Mabuyane for a third term as provincial ANC chair.

Like Mabuyane, Sizani is from the ANC’s Ngcobo sub-region.

“Yes, he had been touted as one of the contenders for the provincial secretary position,” a party insider said.

“However, in our discussions at regional level, some regions felt that we cannot have two leaders from the same sub-region, occupying two of the most important seats in the provincial executive.

“It was later agreed that comrade Helen [Sauls-August], who has vast experience as the deputy provincial secretary for two terms, should contest for the provincial secretary position under Diya’s [Mabuyane’s] slate, instead of Lusanda.”