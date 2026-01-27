Outrage after three teachers shot dead at school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Premier Oscar Mabuyane and education MEC Fundile Gade have condemned the fatal shooting of three teachers. Picture: MARK ABDREWS © DAILY DISPATCH

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and education MEC Fundile Gade have condemned the fatal shooting of three teachers at Ntabankulu Primary School, describing it as a devastating tragedy that has raised serious concerns about school safety and the protection of whistle-blowers.

The teachers were killed on Thursday when a former deputy principal allegedly jumped the school fence, barged into the staffroom and opened fire before turning the gun on himself.

Police identified the gunman as Ntuthuzelo Gcaba, 51, who had been dismissed by the education department for serious misconduct involving the sexual assault of a pupil.

Among the victims was Nontombizonke Nonkondlo, 52, a state witness in the sexual assault case against Gcaba, whose family has accused school management and the department of failing to protect her despite repeated warnings.

Nonkondlo’s husband, Khanyiso, the chief operations officer at the Ntabankulu Local Municipality, said his wife had raised concerns since 2023 about the lack of department support while testifying against the former deputy principal.

“She was left to deal with a traumatic situation alone, making her a target for violence,” he said.

He said the alleged assault had taken place in a classroom and had been reported by pupils to his wife, who then informed senior staff.

“She was a witness in both the department case, which saw him dismissed in 2023, and the criminal case that was still ongoing.

“But she went to court alone, without support from the school or the department, even though it was a work-related matter.”

Khanyiso said Gcaba had denied wrongdoing and accused teachers of framing him.

“The department made my wife a target. It created an environment where the accused felt she was leading a ring against him,” he said.

He described the loss as devastating.

“My pillar of strength has been removed, and I am left to look after two daughters on my own.

“This is too painful to comprehend. It feels like a bad dream.”

He said the family found comfort in the fact that his wife had stood up for abused children.

“Despite the danger she put herself in, she risked her life for the sake of the young victim.

“She stood steadfast when nobody else supported her.”

The other victims were Nolumanyano Nonyameko Matanzima, 64, a grade 1 teacher who had served at the school for 17 years and was due to retire in June, and Buyiswa Nkqayi-Diko, 52, the school’s head of department for the foundation phase.

Matanzima died at the scene.

Royal family spokesperson Brigadier Temba TT Matanzima said she left two adult children and would be buried at the Matanzima royal burial site at Qamata Great Place near Cofimvaba.

Nkqayi-Diko, a widow with two daughters, died later in hospital.

“As she was rushed to hospital, we prayed for her to survive,” family spokesperson Banzi Diko said.

“Her condition worsened and she succumbed to her injuries. Now my nieces are left with no parents.”

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed Gcaba had been facing a sexual assault charge involving a pupil since 2023.

“The trial commenced on March 27 2024. His last court date was on October 7 2025 and he was scheduled to reappear on Monday January 26 2026,” Tyali said.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said three counts of murder and an inquest had been opened.

“The investigation into the full circumstances of the attack continues,” she said.

Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said Gcaba had been dismissed after a disciplinary process and that a court interdict had been obtained against him due to threats and intimidation of staff, including sporadic gunfire near the school.

Mabuyane said the tragedy raised “painful but necessary questions about institutional accountability, the protection of whistle-blowers, the responsiveness of law enforcement and the safeguarding of our schools”.

“No child and no educator should ever feel unsafe in a school environment,” he said.

Gade, who visited the school and bereaved families on Monday, said the incident should prompt a review of bail conditions and offender monitoring.

“There are gaps that need to be closed. We have people released on bail and repeat offenders coming out to commit worse crimes,” Gade said.

Sadtu provincial secretary Malibongwe Ntame called for improved school security, including fencing, guards, CCTV cameras and panic buttons.

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola said pupils should never be exposed to gun violence and urged stronger access control at schools.

Ntabankulu Primary School governing body chair Ntombi Dinwayo said the school community remained traumatised.

A group of teachers who did not want to be identified said: “We are returning to the same staffroom where we ducked flying bullets and witnessed our colleagues killed,”

More than 1,000 pupils and teachers have since received professional counselling.