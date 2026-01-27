Suspected Ngqeleni extortionist killed in shootout linked to other cases

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The man believed to have been the Ngqeleni extortionist, who was killed during a shootout with police on Thursday, is also thought to have been the mastermind behind the firearms robbery at the Hluleka Nature Reserve in November.

The man believed to have been the Ngqeleni extortionist, who was killed during a shootout with police on Thursday, is also thought to have been the mastermind behind the firearms robbery at the Hluleka Nature Reserve in November.

This was revealed by provincial police after an operation which resulted in the fatal shooting of the unnamed 35-year-old man after his alleged involvement in a shooting incident at a local tavern.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said police had received information about a man having shot at someone inside a tavern at Nothintsila in Ngqeleni on Thursday.

Members of the Tactical Response Team responded immediately .

“The suspect was successfully traced to his homestead.

“When the police arrived, the suspect exited his room and opened fire on them.

“The police retaliated, in accordance with prescribed policing standards, fatally wounding the suspect.”

Gantana said preliminary investigations had revealed the dead man had been wanted in connection with several serious cases.

These included a robbery at the Hluleka Game Reserve, where firearms were stolen and the reserve manager was shot in the leg.

At the time, news of the incident was received with shock among the Wild Coast tourism community, which has been rocked by a spate of crimes in recent years.

Police opened a case of business robbery and attempted murder for investigation, while the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency beefed up security protocols across all its reserves to ensure visitor safety.

A police report said five men had allegedly entered the nature reserve and held the security officer at gunpoint to force the reserve manager to let them into her house.

One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a rifle, while a second had a pistol. The other three were not armed.

The assailants then shot the reserve manager, 53, in her right thigh and forced her to point out the gun safe, from which they stole four reserve rifles.

She was treated in hospital.

The suspects fled in a nature reserve Isuzu bakkie that was later found abandoned not far away.

Parks and Tourism Agency chief executive Vuyani Dayimani commended the police for their continued efforts in finalising the investigation.

He said the safety and wellbeing of their staff, visitors and assets remained a priority.

“Following the incident, the agency conducted internal risk and security reviews across relevant sites and implemented additional precautionary measures …

“We continue to extend our support to the affected staff member and her family, and we remain committed to ensuring all our reserves remain safe, welcoming spaces that support conservation and tourism in the Eastern Cape.”

Gantana said the unnamed suspect was also suspected of extorting local businesspeople, who were reportedly threatened and too afraid to open criminal cases.

A source who alerted the Dispatch to the latest shooting incident said though the community remained mum, they were “very happy”.

“We are happy because just like Mthatha, Ngqeleni is no longer safe.

“We know who these people are but people fear for their lives.

“I hope the police can find all of them because when the news broke of [the suspect’s] killing, everyone was delighted.”

Gantana said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate had been notified and would investigate the suspect’s death.

The latest shooting brings to six the number of men killed in separate gunfights with police since the start of January.

Two weeks ago, in an incident also involving the Tactical Response Team near the Tombo administrative area, along the R61 outside Port St Johns, a 42-year-old man was fatally wounded.

A week earlier, the response team and National Intervention Unit were involved in three gunfights — two in OR Tambo and the third in the Chris Hani district —within three days.

Four suspects were killed.

The shootouts were in Qumbu, while two other shootouts happened near Mthatha and in Ngcobo.

Daily Dispatch