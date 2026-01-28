George tourism thrives despite water crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The George municipality’s tourism sector showed remarkable resilience during the recent festive season despite the water crisis. File photo.

The George municipality’s tourism sector showed remarkable resilience during the recent festive season, achieving strong performance despite ongoing water shortages that prompted higher tariffs and water-saving measures.

Booking data for the peak period reveals revenue of R691m, up by about R2.3m compared to the previous year.

Tourism manager Joan Shaw said both George and Uniondale enjoyed a successful 2025/26 festive season, with high visitor satisfaction, stable accommodation performance and improved restaurant trade, reinforcing the destination’s appeal to domestic and international travellers.

“The overwhelmingly positive feedback from visitors speaks volumes about the quality of our destination and the dedication of our tourism community,” Shaw said.

“From tourism businesses and frontline staff to our natural and public spaces, this season showed what is possible when everyone works together.”

Accommodation occupancy across guesthouses, B&Bs, self-catering units, and similar establishments averaged 70% during the school holiday period, consistent with the previous year, according to select online travel agent data.

Peak demand was particularly strong, with occupancy reaching 87% on December 27 and 31 before tapering off with the reopening of schools.

These achievements come at a critical time, as the George municipality continues to warn residents of a water crisis and urges careful usage.

The town has implemented Level 3 emergency water tariffs under intensified Level 2D water demand management measures. The warning applies to Greater George, Uniondale, and Haarlem, following the continued decline of the Garden Route Dam to 43.48% and the Haarlem Dam to 30.42% as of this week.

George is not alone in facing water challenges. In Knysna, a key tourist destination, executive mayor Thando Matika recommended declaring the water crisis a disaster. He said the town is experiencing one of the most challenging water periods in recent years and emphasised the importance of responsible usage by residents, businesses and visitors.

As of January 26, Knysna’s Akkerkloof Dam was at 22.3%, while the Balancing Dam stood at 41%.

During a two-day visit to Knysna on January 17-18, minister of water and sanitation Pemmy Majodina assessed the crisis and confirmed that the department would provide R20m in emergency relief from reprioritised water services infrastructure grants.

The funding, along with technical support, aims to develop groundwater resources to ease pressure on Knysna’s surface water supply. — The Herald