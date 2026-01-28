Gift of the Givers to provide Nelson Mandela Bay with water tankers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gift of the Givers Foundation founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe

Gift of the Givers has stepped in to help Nelson Mandela Bay municipality with water tankers.

Priority will be given to schools and clinics.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe welcomed Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman on Tuesday at City Hall. She said Gift of the Givers was a reliable partner.

“We are hopeful things will be better,” she said.

The intervention will help pupils, patients and frontline workers while the municipality works on stabilising the water supply.

Large areas of the city were plunged into darkness, which also affected several water pump stations and reservoirs, resulting in taps running dry.

The outage was caused by the collapse of two 132kV overhead pylons along the Bethelsdorp-Greenbushes corridor on Thursday afternoon.

Power is expected to be restored on Thursday. — The Herald