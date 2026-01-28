Mabuyane takes dim view of Israeli engagements with AbaThembu king

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has condemned what he described as a breach of diplomatic protocol and unauthorised engagements between AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and officials from the Israeli Embassy.

This follows reports that the king accompanied Israeli embassy representatives on visits to public institutions in Mthatha, including two hospitals and the Walter Sisulu University campus, without approval from relevant government authorities.

Mabuyane said such engagements undermined SA’s constitutional processes and the country’s sovereignty in conducting international relations.

“The authority to negotiate such co-operation resides with the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco), and the king has no mandate to interfere in the management of hospitals, including sourcing of foreign assistance,” he said in a media statement.

Mabuyane described the conduct as mischievous and warned that foreign relations were a constitutional competency of the national government.

“Accordingly, any engagement between foreign diplomatic missions and organs of state must occur through established diplomatic channels and in line with national protocols, in close co-ordination with both national and provincial authorities,” he said.

“The province is currently experiencing an unprecedented investment momentum and continues to build a growing multilateral and bilateral footprint with like-minded governments and partners across the world, including the United States of America.

“However, such relations must always be grounded in mutual respect, adherence to diplomatic conventions, and respect for SA’s constitutional order.

“No external entity has the right to bypass legitimate governmental structures or to engage with public institutions in a manner that compromises governance, accountability or public trust.”

The premier’s spokesperson, Sonwabo Mbananga, said Mabuyane only became aware of the visits after photographs began circulating on social media.

“The premier learnt from alarmed members of the public, who sent him photographs that were circulating on social medi, showing Israeli Embassy officials conducting visits in public institutions in the province, and that was early yesterday [January 26],” Mbananga said.

“Preliminary reports indicate the Israeli Embassy officials visited two public hospitals and the Walter Sisulu University campus in Mthatha with King Buyelekhaya.

“The premier has directed the MEC for health to conduct an investigation specifically on how donations made by Israeli Embassy officials were processed and received, as well as how access to public institutions was granted without the requisite permission by the government.”

Mbananga said the investigation would help determine what response was required.

“The investigation by the MEC will yield further information to make a determination as to what is the appropriate response to the clear attempt to undermine government and the sovereignty of the Republic of South Africa,” he said.

Dalindyebo has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks over his public alignment with Israel and outspoken support for US President Donald Trump, positions that clashed with the ideals of his former party, the EFF, and ultimately led to his expulsion.

The ANC has also criticised the king, accusing him of aligning himself with Israel and Western powers at the expense of SA’s long-standing support for Palestine.

Dalindyebo has rejected the accusations, previously stating: “Israel is my home and Donald Trump is my friend.”

Responding to Mabuyane, the king said: “I have done nothing wrong.

“I will continue to have strong relations with Israel and the Jewish community in a world that chose to hate them.

“I am not someone who dims other people’s pain and makes it seem like nothing, so though I empathise with the innocent Palestinian lives, I do not support anything to do with Hamas and remain a friend of Israel because Israel remains a friend of mine,” Dalindyebo said.

He said he welcomed assistance offered by the Israeli officials because it benefited institutions used by his community.

“Those are crucial institutions because my people use those hospitals and my youth use that university.

“So, if someone comes knocking on my door saying they want to help better these situations and free us from needing the ANC for things to be done and my people to be taken care of, what kind of leader would I be to say no.

“It is my responsibility to make decisions that will better the lives of my people even if for now they don’t understand,” he said.

Dalindyebo insisted that he did not require permission from the provincial government to engage visitors.

“What authority is higher than that of the king, when it comes to my house and my kingdom, whether that person is a president or even a beggar, I need no permission from the government to accept visitors and show off their failures to the Thembu people and SA as a whole.

“The premier can say whatever he wants, he is no leader.

“He himself is a Thembu but he failed to ensure that his own people are taken care of, he is not loyal to his culture, meaning he is not loyal to himself,” Dalindyebo said.