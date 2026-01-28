News

Name change: ‘Unnecessary and pointless’

Author Image

Entle Mbonyana

Anathi Pateka from Beacon Bay said, "I feel like it’s unnecessary. Just a waste of resources” picture: Entle Mbonyana (ENTLE MBONYANA)

We asked East Londoners what they thought of the new name for the city

Anathi Pateka, Beacon Bay

“We have a township that goes by that name, so what’s going to happen to that? Why that name, the name itself doesn’t make sense. What’s the significance? I feel like it’s an unnecessary waste of resources.”

Gil Norman, East Coast Resorts

“I honestly think it’s a total waste of money.”

Levern Myburgh, Amalinda

“I don’t think it’s necessary. I don’t think it’ll benefit us in any way. In Gqeberha, many people still refer to it as Port Elizabeth so I don’t think people really care.

“I feel like they could do something better with the money.”

Andrea Faltein, Parkside

“I grew up here and we’ve been using this name for years and years. It’s really pointless.”

Chuma Tyali, Quigney

“I honestly think it’s unnecessary, I mean why are we going back because of the historical significance, I believe we should leave the past in the past really. Like what does the word even mean, it just feels less urban, it just doesn’t make sense.”

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Construction of R300m water treatment plant to serve Mthatha under way

2

BANTU MNIKI| Similar to Zuma era, US greed unmasked under Trump

3

State witness accused of being mastermind behind Lusikisiki massacre

4

Mabuyane takes dim view of Israeli engagements with AbaThembu king

5

February fuel price drop on the cards for SA motorists

Related Articles