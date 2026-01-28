Name change: ‘Unnecessary and pointless’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Anathi Pateka from Beacon Bay said, "I feel like it’s unnecessary. Just a waste of resources” picture: Entle Mbonyana

We asked East Londoners what they thought of the new name for the city

Anathi Pateka, Beacon Bay

“We have a township that goes by that name, so what’s going to happen to that? Why that name, the name itself doesn’t make sense. What’s the significance? I feel like it’s an unnecessary waste of resources.”

Gil Norman, East Coast Resorts

“I honestly think it’s a total waste of money.”

Levern Myburgh, Amalinda

“I don’t think it’s necessary. I don’t think it’ll benefit us in any way. In Gqeberha, many people still refer to it as Port Elizabeth so I don’t think people really care.

“I feel like they could do something better with the money.”

Andrea Faltein, Parkside

“I grew up here and we’ve been using this name for years and years. It’s really pointless.”

Chuma Tyali, Quigney

“I honestly think it’s unnecessary, I mean why are we going back because of the historical significance, I believe we should leave the past in the past really. Like what does the word even mean, it just feels less urban, it just doesn’t make sense.”