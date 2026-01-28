PAC veteran and dad of murdered twins dies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Northcrest resident Sigqibo Mpendulo, the father of apartheid victims, clockwise from left, twins Samora and Sadat Mpendulo, 16, and their cousin Mzwandile Mfeya, 12. The trio were massacred at their home by police acting on the orders of FW De Klerk. File photo

Tributes are pouring in for Sigqibo Mpendulo, PAC activist and the father of twins Sadat and Samora, who were shot dead alongside three others at his house in Northcrest more than three decades ago by the SA Defence Force (SADF).

Speaking on Tuesday, his family and fellow PAC members described Mpendulo as a man who loved people.

He died at a private hospital in Mthatha.

Simphiwe Badli, Mpendulo’s son, confirmed the death on Tuesday, saying he died on January 22.

“He was a people’s person and his send-off will be open to everyone to come irrespective of their political affiliation.

“Even when he was sick, he was always talking about people from his village.

“He loved his family and he was much loved and he was a kind person.

“His grandchildren keep asking when he is coming back from the hospital.

“He could talk to people. Everywhere you go, people speak fondly of him,” Badli said.

He will be laid to rest at Mandlovini village in Zimbane on Saturday.

He died when an inquest into the children’s deaths, almost 32 years ago, is only it its infancy.

This after the minister of justice and constitutional development approved the National Director of Public Prosecutions’ request for the holding of a joint inquest into the deaths of the five youngsters.

Mzwandile Mfeya and Sandiso Yaso, both 12, 16-year-old Samora and Sadat, as well as Thando Mthembu, 17, were gunned down on October 8 1993 in Northcrest, while preparing for their final examinations.

The house belonged to Mpendulo, with the attackers believed to have been targeting the erstwhile PAC military wing, Azanian People’s Liberation Army (Apla) cadres who were allegedly hiding an arms cache at the house.

On the same day, the SADF issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.

The inquest is being held in the Mthatha high court.

“He was sick and we were no longer talking about the inquest,” Badli said.

“He said the inquest would not bring his children back.

“All he wanted now was to rebury the children from Mthatha in the village. He was in that process when he died, but we will continue with this.”

PAC president Mzwandile Nyhontso said it was a sad moment for the party and the families whose children were killed on the fateful day.

“We always said we wanted to know who pulled the trigger, but fate and destiny have their way.

“In the name of the PAC, we thank him for his role and sacrifice in the party and the country.

“He was arrested, prosecuted and his children were killed.

“He played a critical role in the struggle. We send our condolences to the Mpendulo family,” Nyhontso said.

In early 2020, the PAC leader opened a criminal case at the Madeira police station against former president FW de Klerk.

Vumankosi Ntikinca, a family friend and former Apla high command member, said De Klerk was never prosecuted for the murders of the children.

“That is one man who suffered, sacrificed and served. He spent years in jail.

“He was ill-treated during the Matanzima era ... His house was used by Apla soldiers, and he supported them in every respect.

“He played a major role in the country’s liberation. He is one of the people we must draw inspiration from.

“He was exemplary of what a revolutionary is. We salute him.”

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali previously said the state would provide evidence of numerous witnesses, including the relatives of the deceased.

The main goal was to present evidence that would enable the court to make a finding on whether the deaths could be attributed to anyone to be held criminally liable.