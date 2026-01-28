Tragic loss of three committed teachers cannot be in vain

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Concerns over safety and security at Eastern Cape schools have once again resurfaced after a tragic shooting at Ntabankulu Primary School last week.

Three teachers were gunned down in what is alleged to have been a revenge attack by a former deputy principal, who had been dismissed three years ago and faced criminal charges over allegations of sexual misconduct involving a pupil.

The accused, Ntuthuzelo Gcaba, stormed the school’s staffroom on Thursday, closed the door behind him and fired shots at two teachers among the 12 people inside.

A third teacher was shot outside the staffroom, after which Gcaba turned the gun on himself.

The horrifying scene played out in full view of frightened staff and pupils.

One of the victims, Nontombizonke Nonkondlo, was said to have been a witness in the sexual assault case against the former deputy principal.

Gcaba, who last appeared in court in October, was due back on Monday.

Nonkondlo’s family claimed not enough had been done to protect her.

Shocking claims have since emerged that Gcaba had previously threatened staff he accused of “framing” him, even going as far as firing shots outside the school.

The department of education said a court interdict had been granted against him.

The fact that the accused was able to enter the school armed and carry out such an attack raises serious questions about school safety and protection of those who speak out against wrongdoing.

How was Gcaba able to intimidate witnesses and discharge a firearm near the school, yet remain free to harm others?

When authorities fail to protect people such as Nonkondlo, it breaks trust and encourages wrongdoers to act without fear.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said the tragedy raised “painful but necessary questions about institutional accountability, the protection of whistle-blowers, the responsiveness of law enforcement and the safeguarding of our schools”.

Schools are meant to be safe sanctuaries of learning and safety, yet the events at Ntabankulu Primary School reveal how vulnerable these spaces can become when security measures are inadequate.

The tragic loss of three committed teachers cannot be in vain. Their deaths should serve as a wakeup call to education authorities and law enforcement.

Security measures, protection for whistle-blowers and careful monitoring by the justice system must all work together in a clear plan to stop tragedies like this from happening again.