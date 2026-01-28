Victims sue German bank over ‘lax’ security in heist

The first lawsuits were filed on Wednesday by victims of a spectacular heist of a German bank in December when burglars used the quiet Christmas period to drill their way into its vault and make off with millions, a lawyer said.
The lawyer, Daniel Kuhlmann, said three cases were lodged in a court in Essen, Germany, holding the bank liable for damages for what he called lax security.
Masked thieves last month accessed a branch of a savings bank in the western city of Gelsenkirchen through a parking garage, allowing them to bore into a vault with thousands of safety deposit boxes, police have said.
The episode shocked Germany and made headlines internationally.
The court in Essen didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The bank, Sparkasse Gelsenkirchen, also didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment but has said it was also a victim of the crime and that its premises were “secured in accordance with recognised state-of-the-art technology”.
