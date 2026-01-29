Lusikisiki massacre trial delayed as attorney falls ill

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Convicted murderer Mzukisi Ndamase is alleged to have masterminded the Lusikisiki massacre.

The Lusikisiki mass shooting trial was on Wednesday postponed after a defence attorney for one of the six accused reportedly fell ill.

The attorney, who also previously recused himself from the case, was one of two defence lawyers scheduled to cross-examine key state witness Lonwabo Abi, a former accused who has since turned state witness.

The trial is being heard at the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki.

Six men — Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Aphiwe Ndende, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 31, Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma, 21, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — face 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder. All have pleaded not guilty.

Eighteen unarmed people — 15 women, a 13-year-old boy and one man — were shot dead in the early hours of September 28 2024, when gunmen attacked the neighbouring homesteads of sisters Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu and Mary Sinqina in Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki.

The victims, mostly family members and Roman Catholic Church congregants, had gathered to prepare for a traditional umembulo, or ukukhululwa kwezila ritual, marking the end of mourning for another Sinqina sister, Nomnikelo “Makhosi” Sinqina, 61, and her pregnant niece, Zinzi Sinqina-Jawuse, 31.

The two women had been shot dead in August 2023 at Nomnikelo’s home in the same street. Zinzi was Mary’s daughter.

The 19th murder charge relates to the killing of ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader Mncedi Gijana at his home in KwaBhaca on August 19 2024, just more than a month before the Lusikisiki massacre.

Abi was due to be cross-examined on Wednesday by Vuma’s attorney, Xolile Babane.

However, Babane’s colleague, Jongithemba Hanise, told judge Richard Brooks that the lawyer had been unwell since Monday and was taken to Mthatha for medical treatment.

“[He] has not been well since Monday, but for the sake of the progress of the trial he pushed on.

“However, last night things got serious and I had to make arrangements for him to be transported to Mthatha for medical attention.

“We hope by tomorrow [Thursday] he will be better and able to proceed with the trial,” Hanise said.

Last Wednesday, Babane filed an application to withdraw from the case with immediate effect, citing family reasons.

However, he returned to court on Monday and has remained part of the defence team.

Babane has represented Vuma since he first appeared in court following their arrests.

Vuma was the last of the six men to be arrested.

He was apprehended in Qonce en route to Cape Town on January 5 2025 — four months after the massacre — and appeared in court two days later.

According to Abi’s evidence in chief, Vuma is the trusted right-hand man of Ndamase, who the state alleges was the mastermind behind the killings.

Ndamase, already serving a life sentence for murder and robbery since 2007, is accused of orchestrating the massacre from behind bars at Wellington Prison in Mthatha while awaiting parole.

The six accused face charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, and illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.

Abi and another former accused, Zenande Paya, have since turned state witnesses and had charges against them withdrawn.

The state maintains that the killings were planned and premeditated.

On Tuesday, the trial took another turn when Hintsa’s attorney, Zama Somahele, accused Abi of being the true mastermind behind the massacre.

“The man who gave orders for the shooting at the Sinqina homesteads was you,” Somahele put to Abi.

Abi denied this, insisting that Ndamase had ordered the killings.

Somahele argued there was no evidence showing instructions had been issued from Ndamase’s prison cell, claiming Abi — who allegedly holds a high ranking in one of SA’s notorious prison “number gangs” — commanded fear and authority inside and outside prison.

He suggested the gunmen carried out Abi’s instructions because of that influence.

Abi responded that the order had come from Ndamase that the Sinqina homesteads “masivalwe ngehlahla”, meaning everyone should be killed.

He said there had also been instructions to search for and kill members of the Gqubeni Boys gang.

“The Gqubeni Boys are notorious for killing people, are involved in robberies, are iinkabi [hired hitmen] and sell drugs. They are dangerous,” he alleged.

