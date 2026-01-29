Lusikisiki massacre trial postponed again as ill lawyer replaced

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the dock on Tuesday in the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki are, from left, Mawethu Nomdlembu, Songezo Vuma, Bonga Hintsa, Siphosoxolo Myekete, Aphiwe “AP ” Ndende and Mzukisi Ndamase.

The Lusikisiki massacre trial was postponed again this week, this time due to the illness of a defence lawyer and the appointment of a new legal representative who requested time to prepare.

One of the five defence attorneys, Xolile Babane, reportedly fell ill on Wednesday, forcing the matter to be stood down to Thursday.

However, Babane was again unable to appear and a new lawyer was appointed to replace him.

The new attorney informed the court that he could not proceed without first consulting the accused.

The case was postponed to Monday to allow him time to prepare.

Six men — Mzukisi Ndamase, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, Bonga Hintsa, Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma and Mawethu Nomdlembu — are on trial for the killing of 18 people at Ngobozana village in Lusikisiki on September 28 2024.

Charges also include the August 19 2024 assassination of ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader Mncedisi Sincane Gijana.

The state alleges that Ndamase orchestrated the killings from his prison cell in Mthatha, where he is serving a life sentence for murder and 15 years for robbery imposed in 2007.

Key state witness Lonwabo Abi — a former accused turned state witness — testified that Ndamase issued instructions to him and others, though the defence has accused Abi of being the true mastermind behind the attacks.

Family members of the victims expressed frustration at the continued delays.

The families’ spokesperson, David King, said the postponements were emotionally draining.

“We have been waiting for justice for months and the repeated delays are taking a toll on our emotional wellbeing.

“We just hope that the issue of having a new lawyer taking over in the middle of the trial will not further delay the case,” King said.

He also wished Babane a speedy recovery.

The court has already heard testimony from nearly 30 witnesses, including survivors of the massacre, relatives of the victims, and forensic and ballistic experts.

It is expected to hear further evidence from another former accused turned state witness, Zenande Paya.

Proceedings are set to resume on Monday, when the new defence lawyer is expected to begin cross-examining Abi.

