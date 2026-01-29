Patients in jeopardy at crumbling, understaffed clinics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Healthcare facilities across the Buffalo City Metro and Chris Hani district are battling crumbling infrastructure, weak security and staff shortages that are undermining service delivery and putting the safety of patients at risk.

The extent of the crisis was revealed in a damning oversight report tabled in the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature in Bhisho on Tuesday, after MPLs visited several health facilities in the two regions in late 2025.

Presenting the findings of the visits during a virtual sitting, health portfolio committee chair and ANC MPL Kholiswa Vimbayo said many facilities were operating under severe strain, amid deteriorating buildings, limited equipment and persistent staffing gaps.

“Most of these visited facilities are confronted with ageing, deteriorating infrastructure that undermines service delivery and patient safety,” Vimbayo said.

She said security was a major concern, with inadequate fencing, limited security personnel and high crime rates compromising the safety of patients, staff and property.

MPLs visited the Empilweni Community Health Centre (CHC) in Gompo, Nontyatyambo CHC in Mdantsane, Amahleke Clinic in Dimbaza and the Greenfields, Qurhu, Potsdam and Mncotsho clinics, all in BCM.

In the Chris Hani district, oversight was conducted at the Elliot district hospital, Elliot Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Sifonondile Clinic in Cala.

Among the problems identified were leaking roofs, broken windows, shortage of essential medical equipment, faulty machinery, lack of a regular water supply, poor access for disabled patients and pit latrines unsuitable for the sick, elderly and people with disabilities.

Facilities were also found to be overcrowded, with insufficient consulting and waiting rooms, no designated storage areas for medical waste and filing systems that were described as being in disarray.

At the Nontyatyambo CHC, the committee found that doors and ceilings in consulting rooms were “deteriorating”, while windows in the security guard room and the glass door at the dental entrance were broken.

“Although calls have been logged, repairs are still pending supplier action,” Vimbayo said.

“The number of consulting rooms in that facility is insufficient, and many lack proper ventilation, with some rooms not equipped with air conditioners.

“Furthermore, there is no dedicated waiting area for TB patients, men or adolescents, which compromises privacy and infection control.

“The facility faces a severe shortage of essential medical equipment, and some existing equipment is faulty, which compromises service delivery and patient care.

“This is while the boardroom has been converted into a file storage room due to inadequate records management and lack of dedicated filing space.”

At the Empilweni CHC, the report found a lack of critical support services, including clinical pathology, in-house social work and dietetics.

“This limits comprehensive patient care and places additional strain on referral systems,” Vimbayo said.

Greenfields Clinic was found to have leaking roofs and only one toilet for patients, “which compromises hygiene, safety and overall patient comfort”.

During the debate on the report, DA MPL Dr Jane Cowley said it was “yet another snapshot of the department of health’s ongoing failures in service delivery”.

She said: “These oversight visits have laid bare a healthcare system caught in a spiral of deep and worsening crisis.

“The challenges we read here are not limited to the Chris Hani district and BCM regions, they repeat across every district in this province.

“They are the daily failures of a department that compromises the dignity, safety and lives of the people we are elected to serve.”

Cowley said chronic staff shortages had become the norm.

“From the Elliot district hospital to clinics like Amahleke and Potsdam, essential services, including maternity, casualty, OPD [outpatient department] and support services such as laundry and cleaning, are being stretched beyond breaking point.

“At Elliot Hospital, shortages have escalated to the point that clinical care is exposed to unacceptable levels of risk.

“At Nontyatyambo CHC, the absence of a facility manager and specialised nursing staff has created dangerous leadership gaps, leaving unqualified personnel to dispense medication.

“This is not a staffing challenge. It is a governance failure,” she said, adding that austerity measures were worsening the situation.

EFF MPL Nokuthula Mlokoti said the report “paints a picture of a health system that is not merely under strain, but one that is at a point of no return, and whose failures have become dangerously normalised”.

She said: “No clinic or hospital can function where dignity, hygiene and safety are compromised.

“What is recorded in this report is not new to the people of the Eastern Cape, it is their daily lived reality.

“These infrastructure failures are presented as operational challenges rather than as governance failures.

“Buildings do not collapse overnight. They collapse because maintenance plans are ignored, budgets are underspent and responsibility is avoided.”

She said ambulance shortages were often the difference between life and death.

Mlokoti criticised the report for failing to spell out the consequences if officials did not act on its findings.

“The report does not indicate what happens if the department fails to act.

“It does not set deadlines. It does not propose sanctions. It does not escalate persistent failures.

“Without deadlines, without consequences, and without enforceable resolutions, this report will follow the same path as many before it, being noted, filed, forgotten.”

ANC MPL Sweetness Mbonyana defended the oversight process, saying it demonstrated democracy in action.

“Oversight reports such as this one are not an indictment of democracy, but proof that democracy is working,” Mbonyana said.

She said healthcare transformation in the province was ongoing and rooted in the ANC’s post-1994 reforms.

Patriotic Alliance MPL Tiphany Harmse said the public health system “fails slowly, quietly and daily”.

“It fails in hospital corridors, in waiting rooms, and in ambulances that never arrive.

“Once again, we list the same problems. And once again, we pretend that this time things will be different.

“One almost has to admire the consistency — because the crisis remains perfectly unchanged.”

Acting health MEC Sibulele Ngongo’s response to the report was cut short when connection problems disrupted the virtual meeting, rendering her presentation inaudible before legislature speaker Helen Sauls-August intervened.

