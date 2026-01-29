Pushback against moves for Sizani to step aside

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As the case against a senior ANC leader nears the trial stage, his supporters say this does not warrant him stepping aside.

As the case against a senior ANC leader nears the trial stage, his supporters say this does not warrant him stepping aside.

Lusanda Sizani, facing charges related to contravening the Firearms Control Act early in 2025 after his personal 9mm gun went missing during an alleged vehicle break-in in East London, appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The case was postponed to February 19 for a pre-trial conference and trial and securing a Zulu-speaking interpreter for one of the two state witnesses.

The decision of the director of public prosecutions on representations made by Sizani was also not available, the court heard during the brief appearance.

Senior ANC leaders in the Chris Hani region, including Dr AB Xuma municipality mayor Siyabulela Zangqa and the Chris Hani district chief whip, speaker and municipal manager, came in their numbers to support him at court.

Sizani’s positions as the Chris Hani District Municipality mayor and the region’s ANC chair both hang in the balance amid the looming court case.

It is understood that it was one of the issues discussed at a council meeting on Wednesday.

ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina said: “Our understanding is that the comrade in question is the one who complained about his stolen belongings.

“Our step-aside rule is concise. It talks to criminal offences, talks to fraud, corruption and serious crimes.

“From where we are sitting, it [the charge] does not constitute grounds for the step-aside rule.”

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed on Tuesday that Sizani had already appeared in court six times previously.

“The circumstances are that he handed over his firearm to be kept by his bodyguard while he attended a meeting at the ICC.

“The bodyguard went into town, where the vehicle was broken into and the firearm stolen.

“If convicted of any offence under Section 120 (including negligent loss), the court may impose a fine and/or imprisonment.

“The maximum period of imprisonment depends on the specific offence and is set out in Schedule 4 of the Act.

“There is no single fixed penalty in the Act text itself — instead the court applies the appropriate maximum based on the offence category,” Tyali said.

Outside court, Sizani’s attorney, Zolile Matiwane of Matiwane Attorneys Incorporated in Komani, said: “We are ready for trial.

“We were pushing for the trial today, but unfortunately, nothing could happen. We are going to defend the mayor.”

Zangqa, speaking on behalf of the Sizani family, said they wanted the case to “proceed as a matter of urgency”.

He said Sizani reported the matter to the police, “taking full responsibility because he’s a leader”.

“It’s becoming a political football, but as the family we are observing with keen interest, that it is a case that we are committed as a family to say that he must make it a point that he attends all the court proceedings, presents his side of the story, so that the judge can be able to come to an informed decision.

“What we understand, because as much as we’re family we are members of the [ANC] in our own right, and we quite understand the step-aside rule that says that if you are formally charged with a serious offence, that is a determination that must be made here.

“As far as we are concerned, he has not shot anyone.

“So from where we are seated, he is not a candidate of the step-aside rule because he has not committed any serious offence.

“But we do understand that the ANC does have its own processes.”

He said Sizani would have to go to the ANC’s integrity committee to present his case and thecommittee would then make a determination.

“As far as we’re concerned, he has not been found [guilty] of any criminal activity. He has not been charged with corruption.

“He has not been charged with GBV, which has been declared a national disaster.

“So in all the categories, in terms of what would, in our own view, constitute a serious crime, this one does not constitute a serious crime.

“So he can’t be a candidate for the step-aside rule,” Zangqa said.

Zicina said there had not been a formal process against Sizani at provincial level.

“As and when that matter is entertained or is brought before the table of the provincial leadership, it will be dealt with accordingly.”

Daily Dispatch