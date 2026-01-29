SOS parkrun celebrates 13 years of unity and consistency

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What started as a small, gathering on a Saturday morning has grown into a long-term parkrun event with the Sunrise on Sea Parkrun marking 13 years of bringing people together and building a community.

Danie Bessinger, event ambassador and founder of the SOS Parkrun, said celebrating 13 years of park running was a blessing.

“Being involved with so many wonderful people over the years has been a privilege, and the friendships formed here are something special.

“SOS Parkrun launched as the second parkrun in Buffalo City Metro and the seventh in SA, an achievement that felt both exciting and daunting at the time.”

Now, 616 events later, SOS Parkrun has grown far beyond those early days, and attendance has increased from 137 participants at the inaugural run to an average of 270 every Saturday.

“The once-cumbersome timing and results process has evolved into a seamless, smartphone-based system.

“SOS Parkrun now holds the distinction of being the third longest-running Parkrun event in the country.”

More than numbers, he said, it was the sense of community that defined SOS Parkrun, becoming for many a second family.

Parkrun is an international movement that aims to get people moving, covering 5km and taking place every Saturday.

It was founded by Paul Sinton-Hewitt in 2004.

Bessinger said memorable moments were engraved into the event’s history, from Tia Mari Taljaard completing 631 consecutive parkruns, to Karin Davis taking on eight Comrades Marathons, and Peter and Cynthia Chaplin each contributing more than 500 volunteer sessions.

“When we lose members, it feels like losing part of our family, but seeing the joy on people’s faces when they reach personal milestones makes it all worthwhile.”

Bessinger said the event relied on people who willingly gave their time week after week.

He commended the strength of the local volunteer team, describing members’ attitudes as one of generosity and shared purpose.

“We laugh, we cry and we eat a lot of cake together. The culture here is about asking, ‘What can I do?’ rather than ‘What’s in it for me?’”

SOS Parkrun now had three run directors and rotating teams sharing responsibilities, but there were still challenges.

“The Covid-19 lockdown tested the community’s resilience, while a recent foot-and-mouth outbreak has required route changes and ongoing, day-to-day decision-making.

“At the start, not everyone understood what we were trying to build, but Parkrun has always been about consistency and showing up.

“Over time, people began to see that this was a positive space, open to everyone, and that changed things.”

Bessinger said the sense of unity now evident in Sunrise on Sea was one of the event’s greatest achievements.

“When you bring people together week after week, something shifts.

“You stop seeing differences and start seeing neighbours.”

Among the milestones Bessinger pointed to with pride were 23 members reaching 500 Club status, the Chaplins becoming the first husband-and-wife team in SA to earn 500 volunteer credits, Taljaard’s unmatched attendance streak, and Davis leading the country in female first-place finishes.

The most important thing was that parkrun remained inclusive; whether one walked or ran, fast or slow, there was a place for everyone.

“With tail walkers, nobody ever finishes last, participation times range from 17 to 90 minutes, and the event remains free, requiring only a once-off registration and a printed barcode.”

Bessinger said looking ahead, the next milestone was reaching 1,000 events.

“It’s still some way off, but we’re moving steadily towards it.

“However our main motivation has always been making people healthier and happier.”

