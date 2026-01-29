Victims of spectacular German bank heist file lawsuits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

People read a notice at the entrance of a bank after thieves used the quiet Christmas period to drill their way into the vault of a branch of Sparkasse bank and make off with money and valuables from customers' safe deposit boxes in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, December 31, 2025. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/ File photo

The first lawsuits were filed on Wednesday by victims of a German bank heist in December, when burglars used the quiet Christmas period to drill their way into its vault and make off with millions, a lawyer said.

The lawyer, Daniel Kuhlmann, said three cases were lodged with a court in Essen, Germany, holding the bank liable for damages for what he called lax security.

Masked thieves last month accessed a branch of a savings bank in the western city of Gelsenkirchen through a parking garage, allowing them to bore into a vault with thousands of safety deposit boxes, police have said.

The episode shocked Germany and made headlines internationally.

The court in Essen said it was unable to comment at this point.

The bank, Sparkasse Gelsenkirchen, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but has said it was itself a victim of the crime and that its premises were “secured in accordance with recognised state-of-the-art technology”.

One of the lawsuits filed on Wednesday related to a retired person who had almost 400,000 euros (about R7.6m) in cash in the vault from the sale of an apartment, Kuhlmann said.

Another victim, the CEO of a medium-sized company, had stored cash, jewellery and a Rolex watch worth about 120,000 euros (about R2.3 million) in total, while a third had about 50,000 euros (about R950,000) worth of gold in the vault, the lawyer said.

The bank has said the contents of security boxes are generally insured for 10,300 euros (about R196,000) each.

Mark Branson, president of Germany’s BaFin banking regulator, said on Wednesday the theft was “spectacular” and “attracted a lot of attention, including the question of what is insured and what customers need to know about insurance coverage”. - Reuters