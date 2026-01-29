Young Xhosa praise poet to perform at World Cup Trophy Tour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Inako Mateza, a praise poet from Ngqamakwe, is set to welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa with songs of praise ahead of the Fifa World Cup Trophy Tour at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday.

In February 2025, Mateza made history when she became the first female praise poet from the Eastern Cape to welcome the president at the state of the nation address in parliament.

During her performance, she referred to Ramaphosa as “Cupcake”, a name that quickly drew national attention.

“In 2025, I expressed my respect for the president and thanked him, as a citizen, for his efforts to improve the country,” she said.

“This time, I will also include the Fifa World Cup trophy in my praise.”

Mateza, 20, said she was the first Xhosa praise poet to perform at Sona in 11 years.

“By calling the president ‘Cupcake’, I made history. I was even invited to travel to Germany after that performance, but the trip clashed with my exams.”

Mateza is a cultural activist, preservationist, and the founder of the Inako Foundation, a youth cultural organisation.

She is nationally recognised for her strong voice in cultural education and youth empowerment.

“I was named the Best National Letter Writer at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Oral History Programme in 2019,” she said.

That achievement led to her work being sent directly to the president and later published online.

She draws inspiration from veteran praise singer Singatha Jongela Nojozi, and says her journey has gone further than she ever imagined.

“Being able to perform not only in my province but on national platforms, and doing it for Cupcake, was the cherry on top.”

Mateza holds several prestigious cultural titles, including Indoni Miss Cultural SA from 2023 to 2024 and Miss SA Traditional Leaders Awards from 2024 to 2025.

Her influence extends into the entertainment industry, where she has been an SA Music Awards presenter, collaborating with major brands such as MTN and Black Label.

Her love of reading started at a young age, but her passion for poetry took shape in 2016.

“I have been a bookworm from an early age.

“My teachers would take me to competitions, and I started competing in grade 2. In every competition I entered, I’d win.

“I began with academic competitions, and then moved into public speaking.

“From there, I transitioned into poetry, where I started by praising my heritage, which I am very proud of, and I never stopped. This is a gift I am grateful for.”

Her growing reputation has seen her perform for Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, education MEC Fundile Gade and several government departments.

Through the Inako Foundation, Mateza leads one of the most active youth cultural programmes in the Eastern Cape, with more than 400 young participants.

It focuses on cultural education, moral restoration, community building and leadership development.

The organisation has been recognised as the best community-building programme in the province.

Mateza also hosts sports tournaments, traditional pageants, and soup kitchens, and donates school uniforms and tablets each year to deserving grade 11 pupils.

“I know I cannot change the whole world, but it makes me happy to see that I made a difference in someone else’s life, either someone in my programme or a stranger who finds motivation in my craft,” she said.

