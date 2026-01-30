Dimbaza children’s centre celebrates success with German supporters

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta and Children's Resource Centre manager Siziwe Magobiyane flanked German delegation delegation leader Marlies Bauckloh and Maria Bruemmer Hesters at an event in Zabalaza outside Dimbaza Picture SUPPLIED

The Children’s Resource Centre in Dimbaza on Thursday hosted a delegation of former unionists from Germany who have funded the centre’s work for the past 20 years.

The visit highlighted the long-standing partnership between the centre and its international supporters, as well as the impact their contributions have had in the community.

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta attended the event and praised the role the centre played in supporting children and families in the area.

“For two decades, our friends from Germany have stood by us, believing in our mission to uplift our community,” Fanta said.

“Their unwavering support has allowed us to expand our programmes, improve facilities and reach countless children who rely on our services.”

The centre offers a range of services, including educational workshops, health support, nutritional assistance and counselling aimed at strengthening families and improving child welfare.

Fanta said while progress had been made, more support was needed.

“We must celebrate the successes we’ve achieved together, but we must also recognise that there is still much work to be done.

“The needs of our community are ever-evolving, and it is crucial that we continue to adapt and grow,” she said.

She urged the German delegation to consider extending support to other non-profit organisations across the Eastern Cape.

“Together, we can create a network of support that amplifies our impact,” Fanta said.

“By pooling resources and sharing knowledge, we can empower more families and children across the Eastern Cape.”

Centre manager Siziwe Magobiyane said the partnership had brought tangible improvements to the community.

“We have been together with our friends from Germany for 20 years. They have been doing a lot for our community.

“They built a grade R classroom in our primary school Zabalaza with the donations from the German group,” she said.

Magobiyane said the group had also assisted Zabalaza Primary School with water reticulation.

However, she raised concerns about vandalism and theft.

“Our challenges are theft. The instruments they bought for the youth before were stolen from our centre.

“Our water tank was stolen from the centre by the thugs,” she said.

“Through the funding, we have managed to appoint security guards and have assisted a number of children with tertiary funding.”

German delegation leader Marlies Bauckloh said their focus was on supporting community-driven initiatives.

“Over the years, we have expanded our programmes to include educational workshops, health services, counselling and skills training.

“Each initiative is designed to address specific needs within our community, and I am proud to report that we have seen remarkable growth and positive outcomes,” Bauckloh said.

She said the partnership was rooted in trust and shared purpose.

“The relationship between the Children’s Resource Centre and our German partners is a testament to what can be accomplished when diverse strengths come together for a common goal,” she said.

The delegation reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing collaboration, saying it was encouraged by the impact of the centre’s work in Dimbaza.

