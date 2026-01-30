E Cape police officer recognised for his actions in life-and-death situation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

January 29, 2026: Sergeant Masibulele Qinisile of Cacadu Police Station after being named the overall winner of the SAPS National Excellence Awards at a ceremony held in Bloemfontein on Monday. Picture: SUPPLIED

An Eastern Cape police officer who found himself under gunfire while responding to a domestic violence complaint has been rewarded with a national policing honour — and a new car.

Sergeant Masibulele Qinisile, 41, from the Cacadu (formerly Lady Frere) police station, was named the overall winner of the SAPS National Excellence Awards and received the National Commissioner’s Award and a Haval Jolion Pro car at a ceremony held on Monday in Bloemfontein.

The recognition followed a life-and-death confrontation that began as a routine domestic violence call.

According to Qinisile, police arrived to find a woman sitting in a vehicle with a child. The driver, identified as her husband, refused to stop when instructed.

“We tried to stop the driver, but he didn’t comply,” he said. “We then stopped a car in front of him abruptly.

“The woman managed to run to us and we put her in the police vehicle.”

The woman then told the officers that the child’s bag, containing essential items, was still inside the husband’s vehicle.

When police returned to retrieve it, the situation escalated.

“When we came back, the respondent became aggressive and drove off with a passenger.

“He went towards a valley where the car could no longer move. We blocked him there.”

Both men ignored police instructions.

“When my colleague tried to open the door, the passenger grabbed his firearm and tossed it to the driver.

“The driver started firing shots in the direction of my colleague.”

Police returned fire. The driver was fatally wounded at the scene, while the passenger fled on foot.

Qinisile said the immediate priority was protecting the victim and the child.

“My other two colleagues managed to take the victim and the child as far away from the scene as possible.

“Victim safety was the main priority.”

Reflecting on the shooting, Qinisile said the emotional impact of such decisions was lasting.

“It’s not easy to take a life.

“Mentally, you question whether you took the right decision and what else you could have done.

“In that situation, there was nothing else I could do.”

He said training and experience were crucial under pressure.

“The way of thinking, acting and decision-making is usually difficult for others.

“But with training and experience, you have to think quickly, observe the situation thoroughly and act strategically.”

Qinisile said domestic violence complaints were among the most unpredictable calls police faced.

“You may observe a situation and think it’s easy, but it can change at any time.

“My advice is that every domestic violence complaint must be treated as high risk.”

Qinisile joined the SAPS in 2009 as a student constable. More than a decade later, his bravery in the line of duty has earned national recognition.

“For me personally, it makes me happy,” he said.

“It shows that I did a good thing, not just for myself, but for the organisation as a whole.

“That is what I was trained to do — to protect and serve.”

He said receiving the vehicle came as a surprise.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all. I am very happy to receive this car.”

The award places Qinisile’s actions within the realities of frontline policing, where split-second judgment can mean the difference between life and death.

