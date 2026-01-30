Enjoy intimate event at Beacon Bay Crossing Centre

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GIG GUIDE

30 January- 7 February

Friday 30

The official launch for Dwson’s new album, Nothing to Lose, is happening on Friday at YŌSO in Beacon Bay Crossing Centre. This exclusive 18+ event kicks off at 6pm and is limited to 300 guests to ensure an intimate atmosphere for the debut of his latest deep house project. You can get tickets through Sweatshop.co.za or by visiting the YŌSO Instagram page for direct booking links. For table reservations or general enquiries, contact the venue via phone, WhatsApp (072-671-3409) or email (info@sweatshop.co.za).

Relive your glory days at the Back 2 School Party taking place at Bay Collective on Friday where the fun kicks off at 8pm and runs until late with free entry. Located at Spargs Mall, 18 Major Square Road, Beacon Bay, this nostalgia-packed night features classic school games like Space Invaders, Pac-Man, and Jenga, all while you rock your best "School Vibes" outfit and enjoy drink promos on Aperol Spritz, Jack Daniels, Jack Fire and el Jimador. For more information or to book a table, phone 043-711 7555 or email info@baycollective.co.za.

Saturday 31

Candlelight concerts are bringing a unique, multi-sensory musical experience to East London with a tribute to Coldplay at the Guild Theatre on Saturday. Set under the gentle glow of thousands of candles, this 60-minute performance offers a fresh classical interpretation of the band’s biggest hits. For this specific date, the concert is scheduled for 6pm, while a separate tribute to Queen follows at 8pm. Tickets range from R315 to R520 per person and can be purchased online through the official Fever website or via Computicket. Doors open 45 minutes prior to the starting time and it is important to note that late arrivals will not be permitted entry once the performance has begun.

East London, the Slow Lounge is set to host a high-energy “31 of 365” session to wrap up the first month of the year with style. This premium inner-city venue, situated at 266 Oxford Street in Belgravia, in the CZ Kubs Building, provides a sleek and safe environment featuring signature cocktails, delicious food and secure, access-controlled parking. The lineup features local heavyweights Ace Shaun and BlackLuxx, who are known for delivering a mix of soulful and high-energy sets that keep the dance floor moving. Whether you’re there for the “one more round” end-of-month toast or just to enjoy the vibes, you can contact the Lounge via phone, WhatsApp (079-772 5179) or email (slowlounging@gmail.com) for enquiries and bookings.

Hobby Crafts South Africa is hosting a watercolour workshop at their Crossways Village Centre branch, located on Schafli Road in the East Coast Resorts, on Saturday. The session runs from 9.30am to 12.30pm and features a guided lesson on painting a frieze of Fuschias. The cost of the workshop is R200, which includes all necessary materials. Booking is essential as space is limited. Contact 043-065 0885 or on WhatsApp (071-328 8271). Additional updates on upcoming creative events can be found on the Hobby Crafts South Africa Facebook page.

The Embrace Your Uniqueness Vision Board Brunch is a curated gathering for women taking place on Saturday. The event is designed as a soulful space for participants to pause and realign their personal goals under the theme “Softness • Strength • Becoming”. The session features guest speaker Zona Davani, a specialist in purpose and vision alignment, who will guide attendees through spiritual reflection and the practical mapping of their intentions for the year ahead. The event runs from 10am to 2pm, offering an environment of sisterhood where women can sharpen their life’s direction while enjoying a meal and drinks. All necessary vision board materials are included in the ticket price, which is R450 for general admission following the early bird period. Seating is limited and interested participants must RSVP by contacting the organisers at zmholdings90@gmail.com or @wonderfulwoman_za Instagram

The Mega Market Day at Kelston BYD will take place on Saturday from 9am to 2pm. Located at 98 Old Transkei Road in Nahoon, the event invites the public to explore the future of electric mobility through test drives of popular models like the BYD Dolphin, Atto 3 and Sealion 5. Attendees can enjoy a festive atmosphere featuring food stalls, family-friendly activities, and live music provided by the Algoa FM Hitmobile. Those who participate in a test drive and share their experience on social media also stand a chance to win prizes, including a R2,500 Vincent Park voucher. For more information or to book, contact the dealership at 043-050 4260. You can also reach out via their official BYD Kelston East London Facebook page or visit the Kelston Motor Group website for the latest vehicle campaigns and event updates.

The first-ever Mdantsane Food Expo, presented by local event organisers Strreetchess (Street Chefs), will take place on Saturday from 10am at Shop 4, M&K building in Mdantsane. The event aims to showcase home-grown culinary talent and provide exposure for local food entrepreneurs. While the start and end times for the expo have not been specified, attendees can expect a day filled with entertainment. There is no entry fee to attend the expo itself, but guests will need to spend money to purchase the various dishes and beverages offered by the approximately 20 food vendors. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own camp chairs to relax and enjoy the food. The event organisers — Mangaliso Madubela, Mfuneko Mtshewu and Vuyani Nkinqa — have coordinated with local law enforcement and community crime forums to ensure safety and manage traffic flow. For more information contact 082-084 1748.

Comedy from Makhanda Comes to the Coast, featuring Illy Kulati and Mbu Msongelwa and presented by Melissa Jhinku, is scheduled for Tuesday, at Sunsets on Beach in East London. Doors open at 6.30pm, with the show starting at 7pm. Tickets are R75 online via Quicket or R100 at the door. For venue einquiries, contact Sunsets on Beach via WhatsApp (072-899 5613). Book tickets for the show at Quicket

Saturday 7 February

St Mark’s Anglican Church in Cambridge is hosting a country sokkie dance on Saturday from 6pm till late. This social event invites community members to enjoy a night of lively partner dancing for an entry fee of R50 per person, free for children under 16. The church is located at 13 Church Lane, Cambridge, and the evening promises a friendly atmosphere typical of this traditional South African dance style. Bring your own drinks; boerewors rolls will be on sale for R30. For additional enquiries you can reach out to the St Mark’s Anglican Church Facebook page or contact 081-809 1124