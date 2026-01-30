Legislature orders health department to address payment backlog for oxygen supplies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape department of health has been called to account over a R90m debt owed to medical gas supplier African Oxygen (Afrox), after the provincial legislature adopted a motion compelling urgent action to address the department’s mounting payment failures.

Afrox supplies medical gases to state hospitals across SA and has taken several provincial departments to court in an effort to recover a combined R360m in outstanding payments.

The Eastern Cape accounts for R90m of that total — about 25% of the national debt — making it the province with the highest amount owed to the company.

The motion was tabled and unanimously supported on Tuesday during a legislature sitting.

“The resolutions force the executive to account for years of delayed payments and to implement concrete measures to protect patient care and stabilise hospital supply chains,” DA MPL Jane Cowley said.

“Some of these [debts to Afrox] reportedly date back to 2017, exposing deep failures in financial management and threatening continuity of care across the province.

“The department has mismanaged its debt for almost a decade and this has impacted very negatively on quality of care in all state health facilities.

“The DA has for years warned that this culture of non-payment disrupts hospital operations, strains emergency services and pushes healthcare businesses toward collapse.”

The motion instructed health MEC Ntandokazi Capa to ensure the formation of a team to secure uninterrupted medical gas supply.

Capa was also directed to draft and table “a comprehensive, time-bound payment plan for all outstanding health invoices, clearly setting out funding sources and payment milestones”.

Cowley warned that ongoing non-payment was placing relationships with private service providers at risk.

“Many companies have threatened to stop doing business with the department of health due to long-term outstanding payments.

“The implications are grave — the supply of critical surgical, medical and pharmaceutical resources to state facilities hangs in the balance, which negatively affects health outcomes for patients.”

The EFF also backed the motion.

EFF MPL Nokuthula Mlokothi said the party supported it because it called for “urgent corrective action, protection of patients, and the restoration of financial credibility in the department of health”.

“The department of health’s debt to Afrox and other suppliers is a very serious and unacceptable crisis,” Mlokothi said.

“This is not merely an accounting issue; it is a direct threat to the right to life and health care.

“Oxygen, medicines, medical consumables and outsourced services are critical inputs in hospitals.

“When suppliers are not paid, service continuity is endangered and patients ultimately suffer.”

Health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said negotiations were under way to finalise a payment plan with Afrox.

“Additional funds of R49m were received [by the department when the budget was adjusted].

“Another R39m was also reprioritised from other soft services to medical gases during the current financial year.

“As per the departments records, R17.3m is still outstanding as at the end of December 2025.”

Mlokothi warned that continued cash flow problems could lead private suppliers to withdraw services.

“Private companies cannot operate indefinitely without payment, and withdrawal or service suspension is a real risk.

“When the government fails to honour its obligations, the poor pay the price, not politicians or officials,” she said.