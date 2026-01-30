‘MasterChef SA’ contestant Chanelle Gale ready to cook up a storm

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chanelle Gale of East London will be up against 19 competent and competitive home cooks in season 6 of 'MasterChef SA'.

East London food and beverage manager Chanelle Gale has made her lifelong dream come true by entering MasterChef SA and will soon be steaming up the kitchen in the new season of the popular cooking show.

If she is crowned as the winner of MasterChef SA Season 6, which premieres on e.tv in February, Gale, 38, envisages using the R1m prize to open a farm-style, child-friendly tea garden.

Gqeberha-born Gale, whose kitchen inspiration comes from her family recipes and celebrity chefs Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen and Jamie Oliver, says she has always been a fan of the show.

“Entering MasterChef South Africa has been my lifelong dream.

“I am a huge fan of the show, the challenges, and the learning experience the contestants endure, with their growing talents prevailing at the end,” said Gale, who moved to East London from Gauteng 10 years ago to be with her now husband Mark after dating him long distance for two years.

“Little did I realise that I was in fact coming back to my roots, as my grandfather and distant relatives grew up here.”

The couple now have two children, Madison and Craig, and a family Yorkie called Benji and share a love of sailing.

They also share a love of the food fuelled by Chanelle’s cooking, which includes mouthwatering Mediterranean and Asian-inspired dishes.

For Gale, cooking is a social affair and visitors to the Gales also get treated to braai delights.

These jovial, food-centric gatherings reflect her solid culinary philosophy: “Food brings the most joy when it’s prepared by caring hands and shared with good company.”

Her love of concocting delicious dishes goes back to her teens when her mother, stepmom and aunt were her culinary muses, with Jamie Oliver’s “simple approach” adding to her pot of inspiration.

Whether at work or at home, not a minute of the day goes wasted in Gale’s world.

People are often surprised by how much she can pack into 24 hours and how many hobbies she has.

“I’m like a little elf who is always making or fixing something with my own hands,” she says.

After matriculating from Lyttleton Manor in Centurion in 2004, Gale went to the University of Pretoria where she studied interior merchandise retail management.

Since moving to East London, she worked in space planning and drafting, but last year her interest in food prompted her to switch to the food industry and she now works as a food and beverage manager.

When she’s not working, parenting, sailing with her husband or conjuring up mouthwatering meals, Gale enjoys paddling and hiking.

Crafting beautiful oil paintings, creating arts and crafts, sewing and making leather handbags keep her creative juices flowing and her hands busy and she somehow still has time for community work.

“And I’m not scared of power tools either.”

Gale will be up against 19 competent and competitive home cooks from very different backgrounds and regions across the country — from Malgas and Wakkerstroom to Kimberley and Polokwane, the cooks are all after the R1m prize and the honour of being named this season’s best home chef.

Besides Gale, Masterchef fans will soon meet a buffet of personalities, include Bandziva Mandinane, 31, from Kwazulu-Natal, and 40-year-old Andrew Benjamin of Kimberley.

Mandinane is a non-binary fashionista and campus radio breakfast show host who will bring fun, creativity and fun to the Masterchef kitchn.

Benjamin, a high-voltage electrician and grill-master, was once part of the runner-up team of Afrikaans television series Kokkedoor: Vuur & Vlam.

Season 6’s oldest contestant is world-traveller and ethical fashion brand co-owner Rejane Gwynne, 50, who once cooked for the governess of the Royal Shakespeare company and who now lives in Malgas.

She cooks elevated SA country-style cuisine, often with a French or Asian twist, bakes sourdough from scratch and delights friends from abroad with veggies from her garden.

She will be up against the youngest contestant, Mahlatse Mongatane, 23, of Limpopo, a keen baker who has excelled at the Worldskills National Bakery competition where he was named second runner-up and who dreams of owning a bakery where everyone will be able to sample his decadent chocolate lava cake.

The 20 eager cooks will have their dishes scrutinised by MasterChef SA’s judges, Zola Nene, Justine Drake and chef Katlego Mlambo.

Daily Dispatch asked Chanelle Gale:

What was it like to first enter the iconic MasterChef kitchen and pantry?

Entering the MasterChef kitchen was like an out-of-body experience. Apart from the beautiful backgrounds, the gorgeous pantry and the perfectly positioned equipment store, seeing the set, the cameras and the amazing team behind the production was mind-boggling and really an unforgettable experience.

What element of the show are you most anxious about?

Definitely the time constraints. Also, being given challenges with ingredients that I am not comfortable with or familiar with.

How do you plan to keep your cool during the pressure tests?

I am generally calm and collected. I hope to maintain this energy and hope to think clearly and systematically. But then again, anything can happen under pressure, and we all know that in this show, you’re just as good as your last cook.

Is there anything you don’t like to cook?

No. I love experimenting with all kinds of flavours.

What is your signature dish at home?

Lamb curry or oxtail

Which celebrity chef is your role model?

Locally, I am inspired by Jan van der Westhuizen’s business approach to his restaurants. Internationally, I love Jaimie Oliver as his approach to food is homely, easy, quick and not wasteful.

Which MasterChef judge do you think would appreciate your cooking style the most, and which one do you think you will gel with?

I think it would be Justine Drake. She has girl-next-door vibes and “feels like home”.

What is your favourite go-to dish on an ordinary Tuesday after a busy day?

Chicken stir-fry and noodles are always a win.

What do you plan to do with the R1m if you win?

It is my dream to own a farm-come-tea garden with space for kids to play, lovely eats and treats on display, locals popping in regularly for a chat, and to enjoy a relaxed environment.

MasterChef SA Season 6 premiers on e.tv on Sundays at 6pm from February 22 with repeats on Saturdays at 5pm. Viewers can also watch repeats on eExtra on Saturdays at 8.30pm and on eReality on Sundays at 5pm.

