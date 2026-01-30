Repo rate stays unchanged at 6.75%

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A number of analysts had been expecting a cut, including independent economist Elize Kruger and Lisette IJssel de Schepper, chief economist at the Bureau for Economic Research. File photo

The interest rate will stay unchanged until the next meeting of the SA Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on March 26.

This means the repo rate (the interest rate at which the central bank lends to commercial banks) will stay at 6.75% and the prime lending rate (the rate banks use to charge their most creditworthy customers for loans like mortgages) at 10.25%.

The MPC voted on Thursday to keep interest rates unchanged following a 25 basis point cut in November 2025.

The decision was not unanimous, with two members favouring another cut of 25 basis points.

A number of analysts had been expecting a cut, including independent economist Elize Kruger and Lisette IJssel de Schepper, chief economist at the Bureau for Economic Research.

The November cut was the sixth in the current cycle, which has seen interest rates come down by 150 basis points so far.

In September 2024, the Reserve Bank felt that inflation had been sufficiently tamed and implemented the first cut of the current cycle.

On Thursday, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the committee had assessed the risks to inflation as balanced.

Inflation ticked up to 3.6% in December, but the average for the year was 3.2%, not far from the Reserve Bank’s new 3% target.

He expects inflation to slow to record lows in the foreseeable future.

South Africa’s inflation target was officially lowered to 3% in November after many years of a 3% to 6% range.

Kganyago said the stronger rand and lower oil price boded well for inflation control.

However, the bank is keeping an eye on food prices, especially meat, which is being inflated by a serious outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease across the country.

“We are also concerned about electricity prices, given that Nersa’s price correction may rise from R54bn to R76bn,” he said.