Silangwe residents demand bridge, shut water supply

Silangwe residents gained access to the dam and forced security guards to allow them into the pump station, which they then locked with their own padlocks. Picture: SUPPLIED

Thousands of residents in several villages around Mbizana have been without water since the start of last week after angry Silangwe village residents forcibly shut down a pump station supplying water from Ludeke Dam.

Technical teams are working to reopen the pump station at the Nomlacu water treatment works and restore supply, while Alfred Nzo district municipal officials have condemned the action as economic sabotage.

Although Ludeke Dam falls under the national department of water and sanitation, the water treatment facility is owned and operated by the Alfred Nzo district municipality.

Municipal spokesperson Luncedo Walaza confirmed that the shutdown, which took place on Monday January 26, left more than 10 wards without clean water.

“The Alfred Nzo district municipality strongly condemns the recent acts of economic sabotage and infrastructure interference at the Ludeke Dam raw water pumpstation,” Walaza said.

“This reckless action has disrupted the operations of the Nomlacu water treatment works, which provides essential water services to over 10 wards. The shutdown has deprived thousands of households, schools, and critical healthcare facilities of their fundamental right to clean, potable water.”

Walaza said Silangwe residents gained access to the dam and forced security guards to allow them into the pump station, which they then locked with their own padlocks.

The station pumps raw dam water to the treatment works for purification before it is distributed to communities.

Mbizana resident Simphiwe Langasiki said the town’s central business district had been without water for several days.

An Embhongweni villager said rural areas were coping slightly better due to access to rivers and natural springs.

“At least we have natural springs and rivers in our villages. I wonder how those in town are surviving. They also have to use flushing toilets to relieve themselves,” the resident said.

Community activist Ntsizakalo Ngalo said similar protests had taken place last year when ward 27 residents shut down the same pump station.

Walaza said the Silangwe community was demanding the immediate construction of a bridge linking wards 5, 26 and 27, as well as the dismissal of security personnel at the dam.

He said additional villages had recently been added to the water scheme, which reduced pressure in the main pipeline and led to water rationing.

“Now they want uninterrupted supply 24 hours a day,” Walaza said.

The municipality and the department of water and sanitation held an emergency meeting with the community on Wednesday, but residents refused to reopen the pump station until their demands were met.

Police have since been deployed to safeguard the dam.

District municipal manager Zamile Sikhundla warned that interfering with critical infrastructure was unlawful and endangered public health.

“While the municipality acknowledges the community’s infrastructure needs, using critical water infrastructure as a bargaining tool is both unlawful and hazardous,” Sikhundla said.

“Vandalising or interfering with water infrastructure does not accelerate service delivery; it only causes undue suffering to the elderly, the sick, and the vulnerable.”