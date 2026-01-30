South African arrested by ICE in US for assault, drunk driving and illegal foreigner status

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jacobus Lodevickus Janse van Rensburg was arrested on criminal charges in the US.

An Afrikaans man has been arrested in the US on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, driving under the influence and illegal foreigner status.

The US immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) agency said in a public notice Jacobus Lodevickus Janse van Rensburg was in the country without valid paperwork. He was categorised as “a criminal illegal alien from South Africa”.

• AGGRAVATED ASSAULT W/A WEAPON

• ASSAULT

• DUI



He was included in a list shared by the law enforcement authority under the tag: “Here’s a very small sampling of the dangerous criminal illegal aliens ICE removed from US communities in the past two days.”

Under President Donald Trump’s administration, Afrikaners have been admitted to the US under a “refugee resettlement programme” since mid-2025 over alleged discrimination against minorities and the high crime rate against farmers in South Africa.

It is not yet known what Janse van Rensburg’s circumstances are. According to a social media report by a South African who moved to the US, the driving under the influence offence dates back to July 2023 in Le Sueur County and the assault-related offences were in September 2023 in McLeod County and November 2022 in an unspecified Minnesota county.

On January 17, US homeland security issued a notice about another South African living there without valid documentation.

Martinus Dawid Kunneke was detained by ICE for allegedly “violating a court-ordered restraining order and with previous charges including domestic violence, assault, possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of liquor.” — TimesLIVE