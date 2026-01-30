Surviving the summer heat

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gardens are telling a sad story at present as they struggle to survive in the summer heat.

They are experiencing high temperatures, intense sunlight and little respite from the dry, hot conditions which could be relieved by a bit of rain. But it’s not forecast.

There is a defence against these near drought conditions experienced at present. Perhaps if you employ these strategies your garden won’t take on show quality but at least it could be helped to survive.

Where the lawn is worn from foot traffic create a pathway_ (SUPPLIED)

The lawn

Lawns are not quite at that crackly underfoot texture we experience during a Johannesburg winter but they are almost at this stage.

Firstly, reduce the stress on the lawn. You don’t need to mow the lawn as often as the grass’ growth has slowed down. Perhaps you could take a break from this chore and not mow at all for a while.

When you do, lift the blade of the mower to seven to 10cm so the cuts you make aren’t too short but do keep the lawn neat.

What the lawn needs to survive are longer blades of grass than usual after being mown. This will provide shade for the roots; they will grow deeper and making the lawn more drought resistant. This also prevents evaporation and fungal growth.

If you cut the lawn too short it becomes stressed and weeds will take over.

Don’t mow the lawn in the heat of the day rather in the early morning or late afternoon.

You could leave the grass clippings on the lawn which provides nutrients as it decomposes, also serving as mulch.

Remove weeds by hand rather than using herbicides (poisons).

Avoid using fertilisers as they could burn the grass and increase the strain on the roots.

Is the grass worn in some areas? You could introduce a formal or rustic pathway. The direction the most used foot traffic takes is clear. You could use pavers set in the soil to form a path.

In order to measure how many pavers/stepping stones you will need, walk the area you have identified for the proposed pathway. Count how many steps you will take comfortably. The number of steps will indicate l how many pavers you need for the pathway.

mulch twigs (SUPPLIED)

Mulch

The first effect of a heat wave on the garden is drying out the soil. To remedy this, cover any bare soil with mulch. It keeps the soil cool, suppresses weed growth and as it breaks down, adds nutrients to the soil.

Applying mulch also improves the structure of the soil preventing the loss of top soil.

Small creatures like lizards and frogs feed on the garden pests which inhabit the mulch.

It has an aesthetic appeal. Spreading mulch across the soil adds a finished look to the garden bed, the tops of pots and may even be used to create a natural look between paver or log stepping stones in a pathway.

Gravel may be used as a mulch but the stones tend to absorb heat defeating the use of this mulch to keep the soil cool.

Woods chips are your best bet. The mulch layer should not be thicker than seven to 10cm otherwise the moisture cannot access the soil beneath them.

Or, you could wet cardboard strips and lay them down over the soil.

Cover the cardboard with bark chips to weigh it down and prevent it from blowing away.

Water the garden

In our current conditions water needs to be conserved. Use water from the tanks if you can spare it or keep a basin in the shower to capture water for this use. Water early in the morning between 4am and 7am to make sure it does not evaporate when the day warms up. Water deeply once a week and as deeply/long as possible.

A light spray of water on foliage also serves to cool down the plant.

If you do spot a plant that is wilting, water it straight away.

Introduce shade

You can shade sensitive plants by providing a covering of shade cloth or using an umbrella.

Don’t prune your plants at this time

Pruning plants in this season will cause stress. The plant will need as much coverage from foliage as possible at this time as they shade the plant. Also, pruning a plant requires it to use its energy for growth instead of survival.

Do cut off dead leaves and flowers as these ailing members of the plant do draw on the rest of the plant for its needs. So, if they are using up the energy to keep themselves alive, rather trim them off.

Pot plants

It is possible to enjoy the colour of plants in flowers or attractive foliage if you have potted them. In containers they may be moved away from the sun into a more sheltered spot. Also, potting them allows you more control over the soil conditions and more frequent watering according to their needs.

You could also group the pots according to their similar needs.

The warm weather is ideal for entertaining and outdoor living. Creating a mini potted garden on the patio or veranda allows you to keep a close eye on the plants. You can treat them with water and liquid fertiliser as you see fit.

refreshment for our feathered friends with bouncing betty around a birdbath (SUPPLIED)

Birdbaths

Spare a thought for our feathered friends in this heat.

It important that the bird bath’s placement is safe from predators and where the bird can make a quick escape if threatened.

The best placement is where the bird can see it from three to six metres away.

The site should be preferably where it enjoys the morning sun and some shade in the afternoon.

Place a stone or large shell from the beach in the centre as a landing place for smaller birds.

Do clean out any debris that falls into the birdbath as this could contaminate the water.

