Wheelchair-bound woman describes vicious assaults and rape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“I didn’t call the police, because when I’d called them after he [allegedly] assaulted me with a padlock, the police responded and left him at the scene,” the woman said tearfully. 123RF/ lanaust

A wheelchair-bound East London woman has painted a disturbing picture of how she was repeatedly assaulted and eventually raped allegedly by her boyfriend.

She told the East London high court that on one occasion, before the alleged rape in February 2025, after she had been assaulted, she called the police, who left without arresting her alleged assailant.

When the woman, 40, was allegedly raped, her neighbour called the police.

“I didn’t call the police, because when I’d called them after he [allegedly] assaulted me with a padlock, the police responded and left him at the scene,” the woman said tearfully.

“He has assaulted me many times to such an extent that even my teeth have been damaged.

“He even assaulted me with a glass in my face — I have a scar — and he nearly took out my eye.”

The accused sat in the dock on Thursday as his former partner testified.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, kidnapping, rape and sexual assault.

It is the state’s case that in March 2024, the man argued with the woman about a shirt she was wearing and ordered her to take it off since it belonged to him.

She complied. However, it is alleged the accused, who is in custody, hit the woman and the following morning left her locked in their house.

Community members broke open the door to free her.

She then ended their romantic relationship.

In May, the woman was involved in a motor vehicle accident, fracturing her right hip and leaving her wheelchair-bound.

The accused visited her in hospital and, after her discharge in July, they rekindled their relationship.

In February 2025 the couple argued, and the man allegedly kicked her and raped her.

The next morning, the woman asked passing schoolchildren to call her neighbour for help.

At the time she was covered in blood and told the neighbour her boyfriend was “sleeping with me by force”, a statement the boyfriend disputed in front of the neighbour.

The neighbour called the police.

The woman was taken to Empilweni Healthcare Centre, where her head wound was cleaned and stitched, and later to the Cecilia Makiwane Thuthuzela Care Centre, where she was examined.

“The relationship was toxic,” she testified. “He used to beat me.

“We broke up in March 2024. He used to assault me before the relationship ended.”

She disputed the man’s version that on the February night he threw an ornament at her in self-defence and that the sex was consensual.

“There’s no such. I didn’t assault him. It was not consensual.”

Under cross-examination, she said she had not called the police that night because of what had happened before.

She agreed she did not lay criminal complaints for the alleged March 2024 assault and kidnapping; instead they broke up.

“I had forgiven him for the kidnapping and assault. But in February last year I changed my mind and had him arrested for the incident because he wanted to kill me and almost killed me.”

When his version of events was put to her, she replied: “He is telling lies.”

The trial continues.