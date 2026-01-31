HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | Why the global FX market matters more than ever

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A staggering $9.6-trillion is traded every day on foreign exchange markets, and it affects just about every South African

Every three years, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) releases one of the most important reports in global finance: its Central Bank Survey of foreign exchange markets. It rarely makes headlines, but it offers a clear view of how the financial plumbing of the global economy is really working.

The latest survey shows that the global foreign exchange market now trades $9.6-trillion every single day.

To put that into perspective, that is more than five times South Africa’s annual GDP changing hands daily. While this figure may seem abstract, the reality is that this market affects almost every South African business, consumer and policymaker — whether they are aware of it or not.

Foreign exchange is not a niche activity reserved for traders. It is the backbone of global trade, investment and capital flows. Every import, export, offshore investment, dividend payment and foreign loan relies on this market to function.

Several important messages emerge from the data. First, foreign exchange is by far the largest and most liquid financial market in the world. It dwarfs equity and bond markets and provides the liquidity that allows global trade to operate at speed. Liquidity at this scale also means that shifts in sentiment can transmit rapidly across borders.

Second, despite regular commentary about de-dollarisation, the greenback remains dominant, featuring in nearly 90% of all FX transactions. The global economy still prices trade, capital and risk primarily in dollars. For South Africa, this reinforces the reality that movements in the dollar, not just domestic factors, have a direct impact on inflation, funding costs and competitiveness.

Third, the survey highlights the continued importance of FX swaps, which remain the largest segment of the market. These instruments are not speculative by nature. They are used by banks, corporates and governments to manage liquidity and funding across currencies and time zones.

FX market turnover has grown sharply — up 28% since 2022 — signalling that global trade and capital flows are not slowing down. They are becoming faster and more interconnected.

South Africa is a small, open, trade-dependent economy. We import fuel, machinery, pharmaceuticals and technology. We export commodities, agricultural products and manufactured goods. Every one of these transactions passes through the foreign exchange market.

The rand is also one of the most actively traded emerging-market currencies globally, which brings both advantages and vulnerabilities.

On the positive side, South African businesses benefit from deep global liquidity. Importers, exporters and investors are generally able to hedge currency risk and move capital more efficiently than many emerging-market peers can.

On the downside, the rand is highly sensitive to global risk sentiment, often reacting to developments in London or New York long before local fundamentals change. The BIS data reflects this: South Africa is not operating on the periphery of the global system. We are embedded in it, minute by minute.

One of the most common mistakes businesses make is to treat foreign exchange as an administrative task — something to address once the commercial deal is concluded. In reality, FX often determines whether a transaction is profitable or not.

As global FX volumes expand, volatility tends to increase. More participants and faster information flows mean sharper currency moves. For South African importers and exporters, this requires a more deliberate approach.

Currency risk must be managed proactively, not reactively. Pricing models need to reflect potential volatility, and treasury decisions should be viewed as strategic choices that directly affect margins and competitiveness. Ignoring FX risk is no longer neutral; it is a commercial risk in its own right.

The BIS survey also carries an important message for policymakers. Countries that remain attractive to global capital are those with clear, credible and predictable financial frameworks. Transparent exchange-control rules and consistent policy implementation matter.

In a $9.6-trillion-a-day market, capital does not wait patiently for uncertainty to clear. It flows quickly to where confidence is highest and friction is lowest. South Africa’s continued integration into the global financial system depends as much on trust and governance as it does on market access.

Foreign exchange is the bloodstream of globalisation. It enables trade, investment and growth, but it also transmits risk at speed.

For South Africa, understanding this market is no longer optional. It is part of basic economic literacy in an increasingly interconnected world.

As the BIS numbers quietly remind us, the world is trading — fast, big and globally. The question is not whether South Africa participates, but whether we do so intentionally, intelligently and competitively.

Bezuidenhout is the founder of financial services provider BeztForex.co.za and the global trade AI platform Zynched.com

