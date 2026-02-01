Bonza Bay Beach remains closed as precautionary measure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Bonza Bay Beach in East London remains closed for swimming after the Buffalo City Metro closed it off “for the safety and wellbeing of all visitors”.

The beach closure was said to be a precautionary measure.

In an online statement, the municipal spokesperson warned beachgoers they should avoid the beach until further communication.

“We advise all residents and visitors to avoid swimming at this beach until further notice.

“The municipality will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary,” the municipality said.

Daily Dispatch