Aggrieved ANC members seek to nullify Rubusana conference

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Dr WB Rubusana ANC regional conference is being challenged in court . Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

Barely in office for less than two months, the Dr WB Rubusana ANC regional conference is being challenged in court by aggrieved party members who want the results of the conference to be nullified.

But the court battle will be opposed, the regional and provincial ANC confirmed on Friday.

The bone of contention is alleged branch disputes, where the aggrieved members say some of the branches that participated in the conference in December, should not have participated.

The conference, which was postponed several times before it eventually sat, was marred with delays over branch disputes, but both regional secretary Anele Lizo and provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina said the conference was given the green light.

In court papers seen by the Dispatch, the applicants — Gwebile Gosani, Sinethemba Mpande, Nokick Veronica, Yongama James, Zameka Gajula, Mbuyiseli Damane, and Pheleka Ntontela — want the conference, held in December in East London, to be started afresh.

The conference saw the Ilanga ANC faction emerge victorious.

Regional chair Princess Faku was re-elected uncontested for a second term after former secretary Antonio Carels, who led the opposing Imvula faction, withdrew from contestation at the 11th hour.

For the deputy chair position, Faku’s close ally, Malibongwe Mfazwe, emerged victorious over Siwe Ntsasela.

In the regional secretary contest, Anele “Gee” Lizo came out tops, beating Mbasa Satyi.

Bongiwe Saul emerged as deputy secretary over Simbongile Gulwa.

The national ANC, ANC provincial executive committee and Dr WB Rubusana ANC regional executive committee are listed as first to third respondents respectively.

The aggrieved members, some of whom are former councillors, are seeking an order nullifying the conference itself and all the decisions, resolutions and the election results emanating from the conference.

They also want the conference to be reviewed and set aside, and direct the ANC to “formulate a task team to facilitate the process of convening and conducting a conference de novo within three months from the date of this order”.

Further, the aggrieved members want the ANC to pay the costs of the application on Scale C and such costs to include costs consequent upon the employment of two counsel where so employed.

They have given the respondents, if they want to oppose the application, until Monday at 5.30pm to deliver such a notice, and answering affidavits by February 23.

Gajula on Friday confirmed branch disputes were behind their application.

She said in ward 24, during a branch meeting quorum was met, having scanned 256 people for the BGM on June 29, but that was challenged.

She said a verification report showed that the quorum was not met and nullified the meeting.

“We challenged that and followed all the processes, but the feedback came against us.

“We are going to court because we exhausted all internal processes, asking for intervention.

“Ward 24 was not supposed to have participated in that conference because the verification report was manipulated somewhere, somehow.

“We want the scanner company to come with the raw material from the scan to show how we failed the quorum,” Gajula said.

Lizo said: “We are opposing that because we believe that before we could even sit the conference, it took us about five months on the basis that there were disputes and appeals processes that were run with the organisation.

“The matters that they are raising are matters that the ANC at all levels dealt with, and there were verdicts around those issues.

“Looking at the timing...there’s something fishy around this.

“Maybe it’s people who are not happy with the leadership, and we don’t know why they took this long to appeal. It has an element of factional arrangement.

“Our aim is to unite the ANC in the region, and we want everyone to be on board in terms of the programmes of the organisation. There are no iLanga and iMvula now.

“There’s one structure that is given responsibility by the conference to unite the ANC, and we are leading everyone,” said Lizo.

Zicina said they would oppose the application.

He said all the procedures were followed and the conference was above board, and all the disputes were dealt with up to the national dispute structures.

“We presided over disputes over and over until December.

“People who are not satisfied with electoral outcomes will always find fault and will always seek to abuse platforms of democracy.

“They must go to court, it’s their democratic right, and the ANC will defend its position because we did everything right,” Zicina said.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.