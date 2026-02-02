Declining EC water levels hit Buffalo City’s supply dams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wriggleswade Dam just outside Stutterheim. The Eastern Cape office of the national water and sanitation department says the province’s water levels are declining.

Coastal grass, usually green and soft, has turned yellow and crackly, and that’s because we are officially in a period of declining rain and water reserves.

On Friday, the Eastern Cape office of the national water and sanitation department announced that the province’s water levels were declining in a “gradual but concerning” manner.

Dam levels declined by 1%, from 74.1% to 73.1% last week, according to the department’s weekly water reservoir status report, said national spokesperson Wisane Mavasa.

However, the losses per individual dam are higher, according to the provincial state of dams weekly report.

There is a stark anomaly: large dams in the eastern half of the province are close to full.

The cause of the decline, officially, is “persistent below-average rainfall”, but local public interest group Green Ripple spokesperson Kevin Harris said: “This pattern for SA of an increasingly flooded east and drying out west was predicted by climate scientists years ago.

“Now, in our sixth La Nina summer global weather pattern in a row, we need to start being aware of how our over-heated climate is affecting us.”

The dryness is shifting east. Eastern Cape residents have watched the dams to the west drying out and causing many critical water shortages for Nelson Mandela Bay, but Mavasa said Buffalo City’s supplier, the Amathole Water Supply System, “is also under strain”.

He said the Amathole system’s levels had dropped from 88.0% to 87.1% last week.

Bridle Drift Dam, which supplies the city’s Umzonyana water purification works, has declined from 80.1% to 78.3% (1.8%).

Nahoon Dam has decreased from 67.9% to 66.4% (1.5%), while Rooikrans Dam remains lower than its levels recorded in previous weeks, at 81.5%.

He said NMB’s Algoa Water Supply System continued to experience notable pressure, with overall system levels now below 50%.

“Kouga Dam has declined from 46.9% to 45.2%, while Impofu Dam remains below the 50% mark.

“Loerie Dam is the only dam in the system showing a marginal improvement, rising from 60.4% to 61.6%.”

Dams to the north-east, however, are in good standing.

He said: “Dams within the Chris Hani District are currently performing well despite limited rainfall.

“Xonxa Dam stands at 99.9%, Macubeni at 98.3%, Tsojana at 99.9%, and Waterdown at 97.5%.

“While some systems remain stable, the overall trend highlights the ongoing vulnerability of the province’s water resources in the absence of sustained rainfall.”

To get a bigger picture of how major dams are performing across the province, Off Track looked at the levels of province’s most significant dams last week.

The weekly dam levels recorded by the department showed that:

Buffalo City’s biggest supplier, Wriggleswade Dam, which has a full storage capacity (FSC) of 100.3 million cubic metres (mcm), was stable at 97.7%.

The eastern half of the province still has big reserves of drinking water. Umtata Dam, which holds a massive 244mcm — Wriggleswade and Bridle Drift (98mcm) added together only hold 198.3mcm — is sitting at 98.9%. Umtata Dam dropped only 0.1% from 99% in a week. Xonxa Dam, built during the apartheid homelands era for the “Republic of Transkei”, is at 115.9mcm. It lost 1% in the week, from 100% to 99%. Ncora Dam outside Tsomo, which holds a huge 114mcm is 99.4% full, losing only 0.3% in a week.

In sharp contrast, major dams in the west are low. The biggest, Darlington Dam, capable of holding 179.9mcm is at 36.7%, losing 2.1% in seven days; Kouga, holding 126mcm, dropped 1.7% to 45.2% and Mpofu on the Krom (105.8mcm) lost 0.7%.

The department urged all water users, households, businesses, farmers, and institutions to continue using water sparingly and responsibly.

Mavasa said: “Saving water today is essential to securing supply for the months ahead.”

