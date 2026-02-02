East London coach guides youth from substance abuse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For Christopher Bridger, a career in life coaching and addiction counselling grew out of witnessing first-hand the damage substance abuse was causing within families and communities.

Today, the East London-based counsellor works with children, teenagers and adults, guiding them — and often their parents — through recovery from drug and alcohol dependence.

Bridger said his decision to enter the field was driven by painful experiences within his extended family.

“I decided that I had to do something.

“I saw shocking situations where young children were left locked in rooms while parents went out to buy drugs or alcohol. Alcohol was often the bigger problem,” he said.

“It touched my heart, and I realised I had to do something — not just for my family, but for others facing the same struggles.”

After years of informally supporting friends and relatives, Bridger formally trained in addiction counselling in his early thirties, turning a natural instinct to listen and guide into a professional calling.

“Today my role is leading people, both young and old, towards a drug- and alcohol-free life, and with children I take parents on the journey as well,” he said.

“Helping people break destructive habits is the most satisfying work I’ve ever done.”

Bridger now consults with clients ranging from as young as eight to adults in their seventies, offering structured counselling sessions that typically involve both individuals and families.

In cases involving children, parents are first invited to share their concerns, followed by a session with the child, before the family works together to address underlying issues.

“Behaviour problems don’t always come from substance abuse, but very often it leads back to alcohol, dagga or other drugs,” he said.

“Once we understand what’s driving the behaviour, we can start building real solutions.”

He said involving families was critical to lasting recovery.

“Addiction doesn’t affect just one person — it impacts everyone around them. Healing works best when parents and children are part of the same process.”

Bridger credits his upbringing with shaping his strong sense of responsibility and compassion, and said listening had always come naturally to him.

“That ability to listen without judgment is what opens the door to real change,” he said.

Although his career path began in other industries, he said nothing compared to the fulfilment of helping people rebuild their lives.

“Every person who overcomes addiction makes the work worthwhile,” Bridger said.

He now operates his counselling practice from a quiet rural property outside East London, providing a calm environment for sessions focused on recovery and personal growth.

For Bridger, the work remains deeply personal.

“This isn’t just a job. It’s a commitment to helping families find stability, dignity and hope again.”