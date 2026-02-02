Eastern Cape creatives welcome labour protections for artists

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape creatives have welcomed the government’s plan to formally classify performers and practitioners as workers, describing the move as long overdue but cautioning that meaningful implementation will be key.

Employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth has published a notice in the Government Gazette outlining her intention to extend labour protections to the creative sector.

Once in effect, creatives will fall under key labour legislation, including the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), the National Minimum Wage Act and the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA).

The notice was published on January 23, 2026, and interested parties have 30 working days to submit written representations.

For many in the industry, the announcement marks a long-awaited step toward dignity and financial security.

“It validates the struggle that we have carried for years, often in silence. We welcome this progress and look forward to seeing real implementation that improves contracts, wages, benefits and working conditions across the industry,” Khohli said.

“This milestone must also open doors for stronger regulation, transparent payment systems, and improved access to social security and dispute resolution mechanisms. It should encourage government, employers and industry bodies to work together to professionalise the sector.”

However, filmmaker and New Brighton Entertainment managing director Nceba Mdolomba said while the initiative was positive, concerns remained about funding and practical impact.

“Will more funding be released so that creatives can at least get paid the minimum wage as per the bill?” Mdolomba asked.

“Creatives leave the province due to the lack of opportunities and funding to implement their projects. They move to places where their talent is valued and remunerated properly.”

He said political will was needed to invest seriously in the creative arts, particularly film production.

“The budgets for film activities are ridiculous. The funding allocated to the whole province is sometimes less than the budget to produce one decent movie,” Mdolomba said.

Multi-award-winning filmmaker and founder of the Eastern Cape Film Festival, Luzuko Dilima, said the minister’s intentions were positive but called for a broader regulatory approach.

“As a producer who runs a production house, I function as both administrator and employer, while performers are employees,” Dilima said.

“For the film sector, government should work with national and provincial stakeholders to establish proper regulation, film policies and funded film commissions.”

He said only Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng currently had functioning film commissions.

Actor Zukisani Ndamase said improved labour protections would restore dignity to artists.

“It’s sad when legends in our space are forced to go to public hospitals because they don’t have medical aid. What we want is for artists to get the dignity they deserve,” Ndamase said.

Provincial department of sport, recreation, arts and culture spokesperson Andile Nduna welcomed the move.

“This recognises the important contributions of performers to South Africa’s creative economy and addresses long-standing challenges such as income insecurity, unsafe working conditions and limited social protection,” Nduna said.

He encouraged stakeholders to participate in the consultation process to ensure the regulations reflect industry realities.

