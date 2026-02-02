ECDC’s Mzinyati champions small business support in Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) development finance professional Fikile Mzinyati plays a key role in supporting small businesses, informal enterprises and job protection initiatives across the province. She currently works within ECDC’s Enterprise Finance and Business Support Unit and serves as acting manager in the financial incentives division. TED KEENAN

Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) development finance professional Fikile Mzinyati plays a key role in supporting small businesses, informal enterprises and job protection initiatives across the province.

She currently works within ECDC’s Enterprise Finance and Business Support Unit and serves as acting manager in the financial incentives division.

With a strong academic background in public relations management, marketing and a postgraduate qualification in business management, Mzinyati has built a solid track record in enterprise development, financial incentives management and support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In this role, she oversees several strategic funding programmes, including the Jobs Protection and Stimulation Fund, the Small Towns Township and Rural Entrepreneurship Programme (STTREP), the Imvaba Co-operatives Fund and the Social Enterprise Replenishable Financial Support Programme.

“Through these initiatives, I have managed to play a role in the design and implementation of responsive funding instruments that address the real and evolving needs of entrepreneurs, particularly those operating at micro and survivalist levels — a sector identified as needing more support in the future,” Mzinyati said.

Born and raised in the rural Eastern Cape near Qonce, Mzinyati later moved to Gqeberha after her mother, a teacher, was promoted.

After matriculating, she relocated to Durban to study public relations before moving to Johannesburg, where she gained experience in the banking sector.

Her career then brought her full circle back to the Eastern Cape when she joined ECDC — initially in a receptionist role — before steadily progressing into development finance and enterprise support.

“I am driven by a deep passion for inclusive economic development, keeping companies and people in work, and have focused my career on supporting enterprises, particularly informal businesses, township enterprises, rural entrepreneurs and cooperatives,” she said.

“I thrive on providing direct, practical support to marginalised economic participants.”

Mzinyati said her work was grounded in strong stakeholder engagement, programme design and development finance administration, while her postgraduate training helped balance developmental impact with financial sustainability.

She added that her role aligned closely with ECDC’s mandate to stimulate economic growth, job creation and inclusive participation in the provincial economy.

“There is a quiet determination in the Eastern Cape to help companies break out of the unemployment trap by supporting struggling businesses to service and develop new markets, while keeping people employed,” she said.

Mzinyati believes protecting jobs has a far-reaching impact on communities.

“Every working person is often supporting many others who are unemployed — keeping food on the table and children in school. When companies collapse, the consequences ripple far beyond the workplace.”

ECDC’s core focus includes planning, financing, coordinating, marketing and implementing development initiatives aimed at strengthening the provincial economy and supporting emerging enterprises.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.