Selby Mbenenge’s fate now in JSC’s hands

A judicial conduct tribunal has found Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge guilty of misconduct but has cleared him of sexual harassment and gross misconduct in relation to a series of salacious WhatsApp messages exchanged with a court secretary.

If the Judicial Service Commission accepts the finding, Mbenenge will not face impeachment, which can only apply with a finding of gross misconduct.

Makhanda high court secretary Andiswa Mengo laid a charge of sexual harassment against Mbenenge and produced as evidence hundreds of salacious messages sent over a period of about 11 months.

She also alleged he had sent her pictures of his penis which he had then deleted.

She told the tribunal the final straw for her had been when he had allegedly exposed himself to her in his chambers and asked her to perform oral sex.

Mbenenge claimed they had conducted a mutually flirtatious relationship but denied that he had sent her explicit photos or that the encounter in his chambers had ever happened.

In its 169-page ruling, which included numerous annexures, the tribunal found there had been no evidence establishing on a balance of probabilities that the incident in chambers had ever happened, or that the disputed pictures had been sent.

It also found that the messages exchanged had been consensual and not unwelcome by Mengo and that there was therefore no sexual harassment

“We therefore conclude that the respondent is not guilty of gross misconduct, gross incompetence and/or gross incapacity under Section 177 of the constitution.”

But the tribunal said he was guilty of “a degree of misconduct not amounting to gross misconduct” in that he contravened the Code of Judicial Conduct for conducting “a flirtatious relationship with Ms A Mengo through a series of WhatsApp messages exchanged between them”.

The code specifies that a judge “must always, and not only in the discharge of official duties, act honourably and in a manner befitting judicial office”, and “not engage in conduct that is prejudicial to the effective and expeditious administration of the business of the court”.

The tribunal found that Mengo had misled the tribunal which had “severely damaged her credibility” and that her version that the flirtatious messages were not welcome was “not credible and falls to be rejected”.

“The fact that the complainant herself sent some flirtatious and/or salacious messages; this belies the fact that the respondent’s messages were not welcome.”

Workplace power dynamics

The tribunal dismissed evidence by experts that Mengo had responded to his messages as she did because he was the most powerful figure in the courts, and she was one of the least, and that these workplace power dynamics led her to fear for her job.

Gender and sexual harassment expert Dr Lisa Vetten testified that there was not much mutuality in their WhatsApp message exchanges.

She said her analysis of the messages showed Mengo had generally tried to avoid, ignore and evade his approaches.

At times she had responded flirtatiously to placate him.

But the tribunal said abuse of power could not be assumed simply because one person was senior to the other.

“It would be absurd to say a judge may only make advances to another judge; a court manager to another court manager; a clerk to another clerk.”

It also seemed to dismiss the possible power relations at play by referring to the constitutional guarantee of freedom of association.

“In an open and democratic society like ours, everyone has the right to choose with whom they wish to associate.

“We cannot divide people into categories of the rich and poor, powerful and wretched, senior and junior ... and prohibit association, such as a flirtatious association, across those supposedly dividing lines.”

Next step

The report is, however, not the end of the matter.

It will now be considered by the JSC which, according to the tribunal, may accept or reject its findings after due consideration.

Either way, the tribunal said the JSC would have to “give the parties the opportunity to make submissions before it takes its decision”.

The tribunal comprised retired former judge president Bernard Ngoepe, advocate Gift Mashaba and retired judge Cynthia Pretorius.

Research and advocacy group Judges Matter said it would need time to study the report before commenting.