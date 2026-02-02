Song celebrates East London’s new identity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Musician Cebo Mzanywa, popularly known as Cebo Lawu, is preparing to release a new single titled Welcome KuGompo, inspired by the announcement that East London is set to be renamed KuGompo City.

Lawu said the song was created to celebrate the city’s new identity, while reminding young people to take pride in their roots and local history.

The artist has been in the music industry for more than 12 years, with his journey having begun while he was still in high school, when he performed at community events and promotional activations.

“At that time I was not earning anything, I was just doing it for the love of music and to get my name out there, but it turned into something bigger than I thought,” Lawu said.

He credited the Buffalo City metro’s former carnival for having played a major role in elevating local musicians by providing opportunities for them to perform alongside nationally recognised artists.

“That carnival helped a lot of us, because we were finally recognised as artists and we were paid after performing,” he said.

“When it was cancelled, many local artists suffered because there were few opportunities left.”

Despite the challenges facing the local creative industry, Lawu said the renaming of East London had brought renewed optimism among artists.

“The name KuGompo City gives us hope, because it makes us feel seen as a community and as creatives,” he said.

Inspired by the rebranding, Lawu began working on the song just days after the announcement.

The track took three days to produce and focuses on celebrating the city’s transformation while honouring its cultural heritage.

“I want people, especially the youth, to be proud of where they come from despite everything they have been through and endured.”

The project brought together four local creatives, including a vocalist, photographer and sound engineer — all of whom are currently unemployed.

Lawu said the collaboration aimed to show that the creative sector could play a role in economic development.

“We are showing that art can also be a business, and if we support each other, we can create jobs and sustainable income through creativity,” he said.

“A lot of artists’ challenges come from lack of support, especially from locals who relate to the daily struggles.”

Beyond performing, Lawu runs his own record label, Inferno Records, based in the city, in partnership with a Spain-based distribution and publishing company.

“This partnership helps us distribute our music properly and reach international markets,” he said.

To date, Lawu has released 17 songs through the label, all available on digital music platforms worldwide.

Lawu said he had not performed Welcome KuGompo live yet, but would do so after its official release.

He said early feedback from listeners during the promotional phase had been encouraging.

“People are responding well already, and that motivates us to keep going. For me, this means a lot,” he said.

The song blends Afro-house and amapiano — a fusion Lawu believes captures both African identity and global appeal.

“This is the KuGompo City anthem. It is a song people can dance to, celebrate with and keep coming back to,” he said.

