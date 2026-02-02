News

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission hearings continue

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Former acting deputy chief justice of the Constitutional Court Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Madlanga commission hearings. (Freddy Mavunda)

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry hearings into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, continue on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

ANC cannot improve electoral fortunes if it does not fix local government — Kubayi

2

Theatre veteran’s new festival aimed at empowering rural OR Tambo artists

3

Ntabankulu teachers living in fear as some people defend shooter

4

EDITORIAL | R2.2m sponsorship debacle highlights BCM’s repeated missteps

5

Why SA needs to see Senona and his like in orange overalls