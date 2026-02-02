Youngest Lusikisiki massacre accused was ‘cruel and merciless’, court hears

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The youngest of the accused charged with the 2024 Lusikisiki massacre was the most feared among the group and served as second-in-command to alleged mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase, the Mthatha High Court has heard.

Key state witness Lonwabo Abi testified on Monday that though Songezo Vuma was only 21 this year, he had become Ndamase’s trusted right-hand man.

Abi, a former accused turned state witness, said while most of the group feared Ndamase, Vuma was not afraid of him and even refused to carry out some of his orders.

Abi was being cross-examined by Vuma’s new defence attorney, Velile Mgcotyelwa, who took over after Xolile Babane withdrew from the case due to illness.

I was Ndamase’s right-hand man but when this young man came into our group he suddenly became Mzukisi’s trusted lieutenant and I was no more a favourite — Lonwabo Abi, state witness

Mgcotyelwa challenged Abi’s version, pointing out that Vuma was only 18 when he joined the group, while Abi was 30.

“You cannot say such a young person was feared and was your boss while all of you were older than him and experienced,” Mgcotyelwa said.

Abi insisted Vuma’s age was irrelevant.

“I was Ndamase’s right-hand man but when this young man came into our group he suddenly became Mzukisi’s trusted lieutenant and I was no more a favourite.

“Mzukisi told me that I lacked bravery and courage and Vuma had all that was needed. He is not a coward.”

Abi said Vuma’s boldness was shown when he refused Ndamase’s instruction that the group commit a robbery in KwaBhaca shortly after a shootout between police and suspects.

“Mzukisi ordered our group to commit a robbery in KwaBhaca. The order came when police were still very much alert after the shootout with Sakhumzi ”Saki" Mareke of Mthatha.

“Vuma believed it would be risky to commit the robbery and he was very angry when he told Mzukisi by phone he would not be part of that,” Abi said.

The defence suggested it was Vuma who feared both Ndamase and Abi, and further put it to Abi that he had transported the accused to Ngobozana village and supplied the firearms and ammunition used in the massacre — allegations Abi denied.

Abi described Vuma as “cruel and merciless like his uncle” and said he had led the operation to Ngobozana.

Six accused — Ndamase, 46, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 31, Vuma, 21, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — face 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder. All have pleaded not guilty.

Ndamase, who has been serving a life sentence for murder and robbery since 2007, is accused of orchestrating the massacre from behind bars at Wellington Prison in Mthatha.

Eighteen people — 15 women, a 13-year-old boy and two men — were shot dead in the early hours of September 28 2024, when gunmen attacked the neighbouring homesteads of sisters Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu and Mary Sinqina.

The accused also face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

An additional murder charge relates to the killing of ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader Mncedi Gijana on August 19 2024.

Abi said he feared Ndamase because he “killed all the people who dared quarrel with him”, but maintained that Vuma was not afraid of him.

The trial continues until March 27.

