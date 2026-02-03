DA demands full transparency and cost breakdown of name changes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Azania Movement president Nolubabalo Mcinga, who since her time as an MP in the EFF and a member of the MK party, has been vocal in the renaming of the Karoo town to Robert Sobukwe Town.

The DA in the Eastern Cape has urged the provincial government and the South African Geographical Names Council (SAGNC) to provide the cost breakdown of the recent name changes of towns including East London to kuGompo City.

The party on Monday announced that MPL Leander Kruger had written to provincial sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo, the Eastern Cape Provincial Geographical Names Committee and the SAGNC to request the full consultation records and the decision criteria of the reported name changes.

This was revealed by the party’s constituency leader at Dr Beyers Naude and MP, Samantha Graham-Maré.

It comes after sport, recreation, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie approved 21 geographical name changes across SA, including East London, Graaff-Reinet and three other towns in the Eastern Cape.

Graham-Maré said Kruger had also asked that they release cost estimates and implementation timelines and reopen meaningful engagement with affected communities and business sectors.

The party said though it recognised the importance of restoring historical dignity and acknowledged the contribution of liberation figures such as Robert Sobukwe and Bishop Limba, this had to be accompanied by lawful process, meaningful consultation and transparent decision-making.

“The DA is deeply concerned about how the latest round of geographical name changes has been handled,” Graham-Maré said.

“We need clear, documented evidence of changes since 2024 that could justify reversing the decision.”

She accused McKenzie of misleading the people of the province when he purportedly told the media over a year ago that he was not approving the name change for Graaff-Reinet.

“In 2024, minister McKenzie indicated he had rejected the application because there was insufficient evidence that the public’s concerns had been considered.

“The question we are asking is what has changed since then?

“While the government claims that public consultations were conducted, feedback from residents, business organisations and community stakeholders suggests otherwise.

“Many affected parties report feeling sidelined, unheard, or informed only after key decisions had already been made,” she said.

Graham-Maré argued that public participation could be reduced to a procedural formality.

“Genuine consultation requires openness about proposals, clarity on motivations, transparency around submissions received, and evidence that community input meaningfully influenced outcomes.

Earlier, South African Geographical Names Council (SAGNC) chair Johnny Mohlala told communities that objections were premature until names were gazetted.

Interested parties could then object within 30 days after the gazette.

Graham-Maré, however, argued that this approach undermined democratic accountability and conflicted with the principles of procedural fairness set out in the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act.

“These name changes carry operational and economic consequences.

“Small businesses must rebrand, tourism operators must adjust marketing material, and critical systems such as emergency services, postal networks, mapping platforms, and property records all require updates.

“Despite this, there is no evidence of implementation cost projections, timelines, or support measures.

“This lack of transparency is unacceptable. Transformation should strengthen social cohesion, not create uncertainty or resentment.

“Historical recognition must be matched by responsible governance,” she said.

The renaming of Graaff-Reinet previously sparked debate, with proposals to honour either Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe or fellow anti-apartheid activist Fred Hufkie.

Sobukwe — a teacher, lawyer and Graaff-Reinet native — was eventually selected.

Azania Movement president Nolubabalo Mcinga, who since her time as an MP in the EFF and a member of the MK party, has been vocal in the renaming of the Karoo town to Robert Sobukwe Town.

Mcinga said the DA’s statement was misguided and Graham-Maré must “return home” and rather address Scottish colonial legacies.

“South Africans will not be colonised again, not by the DA, and certainly not by those who do not belong to these communities.

“The renaming of Graaff-Reinet to Robert Sobukwe Town, East London to KuGompo City, and other historically significant places is an act of justice, restoring the dignity of liberation heroes whose sacrifices built this nation.

“To claim minister Gayton McKenzie misled the public is a deliberate distortion,” Mcinga said.

She further said the process was led with full legitimacy by the Gompo Traditional Council and Buffalo City Metro, under the leadership of Chief Zweliyadinga Makinana, alongside the Graaff-Reinet community.

“All procedures were meticulously followed, and the petition from the likes of the DA was formally rejected.

“The voices attempting to obstruct these changes are neither local nor representative; they have no moral claim to these decisions.

“Minister McKenzie acted decisively and responsibly, ensuring that consultations were thorough, lawful and community-centred.

“Public participation was not a mere formality — it was led and guided by the very communities whose history and identity were being restored,” she said.

The EFF in the Eastern Cape welcomed the new names and said the province has a long history of colonialism.

“EFF maintains that place names are not neutral. They carry meaning, memory and identity.

“Renaming towns and public spaces is therefore a necessary part of the broader project of decolonisation and the restoration of African identity, pride and historical truth.”

The party said it supported open and honest community discussions so that people understood why renaming was happening and could take part in the process.

MacKenzie’s office is expected to issue a statement on these developments.

