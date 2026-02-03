Eastern Cape gets first public IVF clinic to help couples struggling with infertility

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Couples across the Eastern Cape who have struggled with infertility can now look to the future with renewed hope.

This follows the official opening of the province’s first public in vitro fertilisation (IVF) clinic at Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital.

The Eastern Cape is now the fourth province in the country to offer the service at a state hospital.

Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa said the government’s decision to establish highly specialised care services at the academic hospital was driven by local need, particularly in rural communities where people had further to travel for such services.

“When the government decided to establish an academic hospital in the province, the intention was very clear: we wanted highly specialised services to be accessible to our communities.”

Capa emphasised patients would have to pay for the service but this would be less than they would pay in a private hospital.

“I’m sure in the private sector it costs about R100,000 but Nelson Mandela Academic will charge R35,000.

“This is a public institution and we are aware of the woes faced by our community.

“There will be exceptional cases specifically for people in rural areas, whom we will bring to the facility.”

Capa outlined the department’s financial investment in the facility.

“In terms of infrastructure, we have spent about R12m,” she said.

“When it comes to employing staff and specialists to run the service, we are sitting at around R18m.”

She said the service was already operational and in high demand.

“About 300 people have already gone through the tests and assessments as part of the process, and we have 14 patients who have access to the service.”

Patient numbers will be increased gradually, guided by demand, staffing capacity and ongoing clinical results. — Camagwini Mavovana, MEC’s spokesperson

The MEC’s spokesperson, Camagwini Mavovana, said to begin with the clinic would operate on a limited scale to prioritise patient safety and ensure strong clinical outcomes.

“Patient numbers will be increased gradually, guided by demand, staffing capacity and ongoing clinical results.”

A sub-specialist in reproductive and infertility medicine, Dr Vulikhaya Mpumlwana, said in-vitro fertilisation was a form of assisted reproductive technology that involved fertilising an egg outside the body in a laboratory setting.

“IVF is a process where we extract female gametes, which are eggs … These eggs are prepared in the laboratory, and sperm is collected from the male partner.

“The sperm and an egg are placed together in a controlled dish to allow fertilisation to occur, forming what we call an embryo.”

The embryo will then put into the woman’s uterus to grow normally.

”A sperm donor is required, either known or anonymous, based on discussions with the couple and doctor.”

Mpumlwana said the clinic had a laboratory team of three specialists working together to deliver the services. The age limit was guided by clinical considerations.

“When a patient is using her own eggs, we offer treatment up to the age of 40. However, when donor eggs are used, we are able to assist patients up to the age of 47.”

According to Capa, the investment reflected the department’s commitment to addressing infertility not only as a medical condition, but as a broader social issue affecting families and communities across the province.

