Kei Mouth residents dig in to clear springs in bid to boost water supply

Residents of Kei Mouth in the drought-stricken Amathole district have resorted to restoring the settling ponds of a pair of old water springs that the town used to get all its water from.

But they say the springs will provide only half the amount needed.

The Amathole district faces a water crisis, with the municipality introducing severe water restrictions.

The water supply is switched off every day from 6pm to 6am.

The crisis is due to the Cwili Dam, which supplies the coastal town of Kei Mouth, being at 0% capacity.

Brendon Freitag, who brought fellow residents together to clear the silted-up and overgrown spring, said they had to try all solutions and avenues to get relief.

“We do not have water as the Cwili Dam is at 0%, so we’re not getting any water from there,” he said.

“The water gets switched off at 6pm until 6am the following morning — this is making life exceptionally difficult.

“There is a little bit coming in from the rationed water. But the things we are implementing will give us only about 40% of the water that the town uses.

“After seeing how much water was running directly into the sea from the two springs in the dunes, the people got together with wheelbarrows and spades and cleaned out the settling ponds that feed the reservoir.”

Freitag said the municipality picked up on what the residents were doing and helped by sending a contractor to another spring in the area.

But another problem was that the settling dams that hold the water had aged infrastructure.

“The water is still not flowing into the settling dams because the pipeline has about 300 metres missing, plus the infrastructure is aged,” Freitag said.

“So even if we connect the missing 300m we’re not sure if the rest of the pipeline will be sound.”

Amathole District Municipality spokesperson Sisa Msiwa said though the municipality was aware of the residents’ efforts, the residents had independently repaired or altered municipal water infrastructure.

“The activity involved assisting with the manual clearing of sand from an existing spring protection system, which forms part of the area’s supplementary water sources,” Msiwa said.

“This work took place following engagement with the municipality and with ADM technical staff in discussion with community members throughout the process as part of short-term mitigation measures necessitated by ongoing water supply challenges.

“The municipality appreciates the co-operation shown by community members.

“Any work on water supply infrastructure must be undertaken with municipal knowledge and technical oversight to ensure safety, compliance and sustainability.”

Residents have been forced to play their part in ensuring no water is wasted.

In videos and pictures posted online, community members were seen with wheelbarrows, buckets and shovels clearing out the sludge and plant material clogging the settling ponds.

Msiwa said that the municipality encouraged community participation and that the municipality and the communities should work hand in hand.

“The efforts can be described as collaborative, in that community members assisted with specific manual tasks following engagement and co-ordination with the municipality, while technical oversight and responsibility for interventions remain with the Amathole District Municipality.”

