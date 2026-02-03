Land must be used to transform lives, minister tells claimants

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Land reform and rural development minister Mzwanele Nyhontso warned a group of land claimants from Ntshamathe in Mbizana who recently received title deeds, not to dare think about selling their restored land. File photo.

Land is sacred. It should be used to produce job opportunities, food and contribute to the economy of the country.

With those words, land reform and rural development minister Mzwanele Nyhontso warned a group of land claimants from Ntshamathe in Mbizana who recently received title deeds, not to dare think about selling their restored land.

Instead, he wants to see them use it to lure investors and develop themselves.

Speaking during the title deed handover on Friday, Nyhontso said: “We [government] must not give you land to produce food and sustain yourselves and then you build shacks on it instead.

“You are making us a laughing stock.

“When we give you farms for production, you turn us into a laughing stock when you allow those farms to collapse and take the money from the government and buy cars.

“Now there are misconceptions that black South Africans do not know how to use the land productively.

“The land should create jobs, produce food and contribute to the revenue.

“This is your opportunity as the people of Ntshamathe to use the title deeds to try to lure investors into this area.”

Among those who joined Nyhontso for the ceremony were agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality mayor Daniswa Mafumbatha.

The Ntshamathe community was reportedly forcibly dispossessed of its land in 1920 and again in 1976.

The land not only held significant agricultural value but also contained natural resources that formed the core of the community’s livelihoods.

In 1920, they lost their land rights when families were moved from where the town of Mbizana now stands.

The Ntshamathe claim was lodged by the late Chief Mandlenkosi Sontsele in 1996.

The claimant community has since opted for restoration of their rights in land for the first dispossessions in 1920 and financial compensation for the second dispossessions in 1976.

More than R40m was paid out to 642 households in 2017 and the transfer and registration of land was done in October 2025.

As part of the government’s ongoing land restitution programme, the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights has restored thousands of hectares of land to the Ntshamathe community.

The restitution has benefitted 654 households with 2,392 beneficiaries.

Nyhontso also had harsh words for the chairs of communal property associations, claiming some acted like chiefs after the government paid out the land claimant communities they were leading.

“You are not the chief but just the chair of the CPA.

“Our challenge is that some CPAs do not get along with traditional leaders, some act like they are the chosen traditional chiefs in their areas.”

He said CPAs should operate within the prescripts of the law which included being able to account to the people about money received from the state as part of restitution and other grants.

At present, there were about 1,700 CPAs in SA.

Nyhontso said there was a major problem with some of them.

“When they get grants from the government, executive members of the CPAs take the money and relocate to Sandton and in town.

“They buy cars for their spouses and ex-wives.”

He said no-one was supposed to lead as a chair of a CPA for life, unless this was the wish of fellow members.

Nyhontso said government departments should ensure that grants were released immediately so that people could drive development on their land.

“It does not help if we give them title deeds in 2026 and those grants so they work the land by 2035.

“That is why they end up selling or leasing the land.

“Policies are not like the Bible, we can change them to make it easy for communities to access their grants.”

Mafumbatha said they were excited to see the people of Ntshamathe have their land rights fully restored.

She said her municipality had big plans to develop the land, including the construction of shopping malls and low-income houses.

A portion of the land had been earmarked for agriculture and sports development as well as the construction of a university, she said.

“This means people will now be able to produce food.

“We also have a RED [rural enterprise development] hub in Ward 1 that we are reviving, we will be able to supply it with grain and vegetables,” Mafumbatha said.