One-man mission to clean up Gonubie picnic spot

QUIET SATISFACTION: The unnamed community keeper, who has quietly worked through all the mess and decay at Tidewaters picnic and watersports site on the banks of Gonubie river, surveys his efforts. Picture: MIKE LOEWE

“I gave up my TV,” says “Archie”, 64, the underground riverman who has dedicated his days to cleaning up the beautiful picnic spot, Tidewaters, on the banks of the Gonubie River.

Pensioned off at 60, the qualified boilermaker worked as a maintenance fitter for Metalbox, Aspen, Nestlé and others, finishing up at Dynamic Brands when he turned 60.

He said he found himself in his Gonubie home “with nothing to do”.

I was standing at Tidewaters after a river swim and spotted Archie and a local gardening crew cutting grass and clearing the boat launch area.

Today, the river is a mirror under a still grey sky. Birds are calling from the forest across the way.

This place has special meaning for him. He and his son, then a little boy, would fish here.

“In 2024, my son died in a hit-and-run in Gqeberha. Ah, I love this place.

“I enjoy just sitting here and let my mind be at ease.”

Mostly, however, he says: “I can’t sit still. I have to fix things.”

He observed how the Tidewaters public area came under pressure.

“I could not just sit and watch such a lovely place being messed up.

“One day, in February last year, I went home and got my plumbing and maintenance tools. I just started fixing the toilets.

“The boat guys saw this and started paying for pipes and fittings.

“Guys from the Gonubie hardware stores heard about this and started helping with plumbing stuff.

“I fixed six toilets in three blocks.”

This involved repairing and replacing hand basins, replacing stolen copper piping with polyquip plastic piping, cleaning toilet bowls, replacing seals and repainting.

Does he want to be paid? “Not at all.” In fact, he does not want to be publicly recognised or acknowledged.

“I am just happy with what I do.”

He would, however, love those who can to help out with poles, paint, whatever is needed to keep the spot looking like it does this morning — there is an invisible hand of help at work everywhere.

It looks functional and quietly neat — and maintained.

And now that he is so far down the track of doing good, he is looking up at a pole with a large security light — which he had installed through approaches to Buffalo City Metro.

This is where security cameras will go.

He points to a plug point high up on the pole, above rings of barbed wire, and says the cameras will be going up soon, thanks to a local security firm.

All these projects are supported by local businesses which have donated almost everything.

The toilets were the big fix, but then came six rubbish bin drums, reflective yellow paint on the boat slipway to help drivers reversing trailers, white marker pipes, four gutter pipe sections with branding for anglers to disperse of their nylon and other fishing detritus, more lights.

He shows me the toilets closest to the boating area and they are clean and functional and have a non-offensive chemical smell.

There is a row of little lights attached to a battery system donated by a local company.

He stops to pick up trash, and tells how he and a few people picked up eight bags of bottles and packets on the banks after watching a team of six or more municipal workers walk the road only picking up the most obvious trash.

There is one particular miscreant in the neighbourhood who keeps dumping their housewaste in the glen behind the most gorgeous of all the braais spots in the corner. A swing hangs from a bough.

We look at the trash. One letter names a male athlete who runs for “Boxer Superstores AC” who was licensed entry number 398 for an unnamed 21km half-marathon.

Off Track reached out to him on Facebook asking if he could shed light on how his mail landed in this pile and we could identify this environmental thug.

“I do this for the kids and parents to come and enjoy themselves. My son loved this place,” Archie said.

Gonubie Estuary and Marine Community (GEM) co-director Mandy Uys said: “This is a heartwarming story.

“Huge respect to Archie, and thanks for all the work he is doing to keep Tidewaters clean, functional, safe for people, birds and animals, and beautiful.

“We really appreciate him also working with the relevant authorities — that’s a requirement when you do any voluntary work in public spaces.

“Respect, and what a tribute to his son.“

She thanked everyone who had assisted, saying their contribution was hugely encouraging.

However, she said volunteers needed to be aware of environmental issues in protected and sensitive areas.

“No cutting of trees without relevant permission, please,” she appealed. — Off Track