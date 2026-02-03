Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A sandwich tern ringed in Scotland has been found dead more than 10,000km away on Chintsa Beach, providing conservationists with rare and valuable insight into the migratory journey of the recovering seabird species after a year marked by disease and habitat losses.

Migrant sandwich tern DY27132 is terminated, but this sad discovery on Chintsa Beach on January 20 by Knysna singer-songwriter Wendy Dewberry still carries some excitement and conservation value.

Thalasseus sandvicensis, a little white-bodied, pirate bandana-wearing tern with a gold tip on its beak, flew 10,416km after being ringed on its foot with a stamped metal band at 7pm on May 2 2025 in Scotland.

DY27132 flew on the wings of excitement.

The terns were cut down by avian flu in 2023, and further devastated by the disappearance soon after of their main meal, sand eels. Then, destruction was wreaked by a rogue fox which jumped the well-maintained electric fence of their Forvie Sands nature reserve.

So the discovery last year of a record number of 1,010 eggs in their protected colony on the north-east coast in Aberdeenshire evoked joy.

Raymond Duncan, secretary of the band of dedicated bird and nature lovers, the Grampian ringing group, named after the Scottish region and mountain range, said they had all been plotting the positions of this batch from sightings.

Maps showed sparse sightings around the UK and as far as Denmark.

But it all went quiet — until the SA finding.

“I couldn’t resist going onto the internet and copying out a few photos of the beach at Chintsa to cheer us up a bit during this rotten spell of weather,” he wrote to his crew.

DY27132 in Chintsa was the first of this batch reported dead, and at the furthest limit of the wintering range of British sandwich terns.

Others were previously spotted on the west and east of SA’s Cape peninsula.

The group loved getting “ringing returns”, he said.

But this group of chicks was special because it rose like a phoenix from the ashes of environmental and natural disasters.

They had not ringed the chicks for a few years “so to get [news of] one from this new batch is great”, especially one which had travelled so far in 237 days before giving its last croak.

Cause of death was unknown.

Dewberry, a former Hudson Park High scholar and now an all-SA troubadour with a golden voice, said she loved finding the “smallest stuff”.

“Then we saw a dead tern and as it ‘terns out’, this one is all the way from the UK.

“So I sent the ring data to the address on the ring and as it ‘terns out’, the ringers are from the British Trust for Ornithology [BTO].”

The BTO reacted by informing Duncan of every numerical detail of DY27132, with the only colourful notation being that the bird was found “freshly dead” at “Chintsa”.

Duncan then wrote to Dewberry saying how sorry they were to hear of the death “but at the same time it is nice to think it has had a few months of nice weather and fishing down there with you and lots of others still are”.

“Thank you for reporting it.”

Still on about the weather, he wrote: “Couldn’t resist taking a few photos of your lovely beach and weather off the internet.

“After 10 days of cold and snow in the New Year up here we now seem to be having a spell of wind and rain. Yeugh.”

Duncan told Off Track that Sands of Forvie reserve, which falls under the government’s Nature Scotland, had the largest Scottish breeding colony of black-headed gulls and sandwich terns, and largest grey seal population.

In his letter to the ringing group, he said news of DY27132’s amazing journey was cause for “a bit of a cheering up during this awful run of weather”.

He hoped it had “been enjoying itself for a while in South Africa [round the corner] before unfortunately presumably recently being found dead on the beach”.

“An amazing 10,000+km! Hopefully it means there are lots of others there too — still alive and enjoying the sun and surf and fish.

“Diane Pavat, one our trainee ringers currently in the Antarctic studying penguins for her PhD, was our lucky charm ringer of this bird.”