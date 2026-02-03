Second suspect joins DJ Warras’ murder trial

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

25-year-old Armindo Pacula appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate's court facing multiple charges, including the premeditated murder of Warrick 'Dj Warras' Stock.

A 25-year-old Mozambican national is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the hit on Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras.

Armando Joaquin Pacula has been added as accused number two and will join Victor Mthethwa Majola, 44, in the dock. He made his first appearance at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

Stock, who ran a security company that was involved in ousting building hijackers from the Zambezi Building in Joburg central, was gunned down outside the flats on December 16.

The case will resume on February 9. Pacula, who will also face an immigration contravention charge, remains in custody until then. — TimesLIVE