VIP protectors in court over fatal shooting of air force sergeant

Two police VIP protection officers appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Thabang Eugene Sohole, 41, and Michael Makampe, 42, are assigned to Madibeng local municipality mayor Douglas Maimane.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said a couple, both members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), were travelling along Eskia Mphahlele Drive in Pretoria towards the R80 at about 8pm on January 28.

“They were flagged down by a dark BMW SUV fitted with flashing blue lights. The couple then turned onto the R80 towards Mabopane, where they were allegedly forced to pull over on the side of the road.

“It is alleged that Sohole and Makampe exited the BMW, one of them armed with an R5 rifle, and approached the couple’s vehicle. The deceased was seated in the passenger seat, while his wife was the driver. The two allegedly questioned the couple about a missing rear number plate before returning to their vehicle.

“The deceased [whom police said was a sergeant in the air force] then followed them to check their identification and establish whether they were police officials with lawful authority to stop and question them.

“As he approached the BMW, he was allegedly shot in the head and died at the scene.

“A few hours later, the two accused handed themselves over at the Hercules police station, claiming they were victims of an attempted hijacking and a shooting had occurred on the R80.”

The matter was postponed to February 4 for bail applications. — TimesLIVE