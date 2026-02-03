Young giant pumpkin champion back to defend her title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lelani Swart was crowned champion at last year's competition.

If your bathroom scale is crying at 120kg, spare a thought for the Swarts.

Last year, seven-year-old Lelani Swart won the Maxima Pumpkins Growing Challenge in Stutterheim with a pumpkin tipping the scales at 216kg.

And her family is back to defend the title when the competition returns on March 29 at the Stutterheim Country Club.

Lelani’s winning pumpkin — affectionately nicknamed “Peter Pumpkin” — earned first prize in 2025 and helped turn pumpkin growing into a full family affair in the Swart household.

Young Fredrick, 10, has grown a pumpkin that is currently about 130kg. (supplied)

Lelani’s father, Fredrick Swart, said entries had jumped dramatically, with 67 growers already signed up compared with 18 last year.

Swart said the challenge had become a hands-on project for his children, who were growing their own pumpkins alongside him.

“Though mine is smaller this year, my son Fredrick has grown a pumpkin that is currently about 130kg, and my daughter Lelani’s pumpkin is around 110kg,” he said.

Growing giant pumpkins took patience, planning and a bit of luck.

“Sometimes things don’t always go as you expect,” he said.

“The full process takes about six months, but the actual pumpkin normally grows over about 100 days.”

Fredrick Swart gearing up for the Maxima pompions growing challenge (supplied)

To improve their chances this year, the family sourced seeds from overseas.

“We imported seeds from America and Belgium, and we also used seeds from our pumpkin last year and exchanged seeds with other growers,” Swart said.

He said the different colours and varieties made the competition even more exciting.

“Most of our pumpkins are yellow and green.

“The yellow one is called the Atlantic Dill, and the green one is called the Giant Squash, which is known for growing very big.”

After the competition, the pumpkins — which were not particularly palatable — were used for livestock feed or donated to the SPCA.

Swart said he hoped the rising interest would encourage even more families to take part in future challenges.

