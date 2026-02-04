Grateful recipients handed books donated in successful Dispatch campaign

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Lucille and Neil Benfield with Dispatch human resources manager Nalita Mpondo-Nayo (left) and marketing co-ordinator Yondela Ndlebe (right).

Hundreds of books found new homes this week as the Daily Dispatch marked World Read Aloud Day, celebrated on February 4, by handing over donations collected through its Donate-a-Book campaign.

The community-driven campaign, which ran from November 2025 to January 2026, invited residents to drop off books at the Daily Dispatch in support of reading and literacy initiatives across East London and surrounding areas.

Organisers said the response exceeded expectations, with donations arriving so quickly that the campaign closed ahead of its planned January 23 deadline.

The initiative forms part of Arena Cares, the Dispatch parent company’s corporate social investment programme.

Through the project, thousands of books will be distributed to schools, community organisations, old age homes and youth centres.

One of the first beneficiaries was the Nam Foundation in Vincent, founded by Ngwekazi Makaba, which supports disadvantaged schools with shoes, sanitary products and reproductive health education.

“We are grateful to the Daily Dispatch because children in rural areas have very limited resources, and this often affects their ability to think critically. These books will definitely make a difference,” Makaba said.

She said the books would be placed in school libraries to encourage regular reading.

“We want to emphasise the importance of reading and nurture it until it becomes a habit,” she said.

Grade 10 pupil at Ebenezer Majombozi High School, Iyapha Nani, with books donated to his school's library. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA (SINO MAJANGAZA)

DJ Sobey Old Age Home's board secretary John Bennet was one of the beneficiaries of the Daily Dispatch's Donate-a-Book campaign. (SINO MAJANGAZA)

LOVE OF READING: Simone Klaasen of Ginger Love (centre) with Daily Dispatch human resource manager Nalita Mpondo-Nayo (left) and marketing co-ordinator Yondela Ndlebe (right). Klaasen said the book donation will assist initiatives to foster a culture of reading in the community. (SINO MAJANGAZA)

Daily Dispatch marketing co-ordinator Yondela Ndlebe said the campaign reflected the publication’s commitment to grassroots education.

“Access to books plays a critical role in shaping young minds and supporting education at grassroots level,” Ndlebe said.

“Being able to hand over these books reinforces our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve.”

She said she was proud to play “a small but meaningful role in supporting learning and literacy”.

Books will also be handed over to last year’s Daily Dispatch Local Heroes winners, recognised for their community upliftment work, for distribution.

Lucille Benfield, from Vukani Embrace, said the donation would benefit people of all ages.

“With this beautiful donation, we are able to work with our current beneficiaries including schools, prisons and old age homes, both in and outside the city,” she said.

Benfield said last year’s books were used in early childhood development centres.

“They will read to children not only on World Read Aloud Day, but on an ongoing basis,” she said, adding that parents would also be encouraged to take books home to strengthen reading habits.

Khulile Jacobs, founder of the Duncan Village Youth Development Initiative, received books on behalf of Ebenezer Majombozi High School.

“We need books so that our children can grow into a reading culture that shapes their knowledge in a positive way,” Jacobs said.

He said the books would be placed in the school library and made accessible to all pupils.

“They will offer a broader perspective of literature and help learners stay a step ahead,” he said.

At DJ Sobey Old Age Home in Buffalo Flats, board secretary John Bennet said the books would bring welcome stimulation to residents.

Bennet said the donation had created an opportunity to involve nearby schoolchildren in reading activities.

“Reading is ideal because residents can help themselves,” he said.

He said reading could also help residents living with Alzheimer’s and dementia remain mentally active.

Co-founder of Ginger Love Simone Klaasen, who also runs Tomorrowland Day Care Centre in Buffalo Flats, said the donation came shortly after the launch of the Ginger Love book club.

“I am a firm believer in reading because, from my own experience, I know books save lives, and the timing of this donation is perfect,” she said.

Klaasen said all the children at the centre already had library cards as part of efforts to promote a culture of reading.

She said she hoped to establish libraries in trauma-prone areas, even by refurbishing abandoned buildings.

“Libraries can be a safe haven for children, they can read, escape into a fantasy world and find comfort during difficult times,” she said.

