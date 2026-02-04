HEALTHY HABITS | Fight ‘ageing aches’ with movement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Many people accept daily aches and pains as an unavoidable part of ageing.

Stiff knees, sore backs, tight necks and aching shoulders are often brushed off with phrases such as “That’s just what happens when you get older” and “getting old is not for sissies”.

And while I agree that getting old is not easy, it’s important to remember that persistent pain is not something we should simply learn to live with — and in many cases, it can be improved.

While some changes do occur in the body as we age, chronic pain is more often linked to lifestyle factors than age itself.

This means, more often than not, you can do something about it.

Most of the time prevention is better than cure, but if you’ve found yourself slacking and picking up these niggles, it’s still not too late for you.

Lower back pain, neck stiffness, knee discomfort and shoulder pain are some of the most common complaints in adults.

These aches often creep in gradually and become part of everyday life.

Because they develop slowly, they are easy to normalise.

However, pain is the body’s way of signalling that something isn’t functioning optimally.

Ignoring these signals can lead to reduced mobility, compensatory movement patterns and increased injury risk over time.

Not all discomfort is a problem. Muscle soreness after exercise or stiffness after a long day can be normal and temporary.

Persistent pain, however (pain that lasts weeks or months, worsens with certain movements, or interferes with daily activities) deserves attention.

Pain that limits your ability to move, sleep, work or exercise is not something to push through blindly.

As we get older, many people become less active, spend more time sitting, and move through smaller ranges of motion.

Muscles weaken, joints stiffen and posture changes.

These factors place more stress on the body, often leading to pain.

The good news is that movement — when done correctly — is one of the most effective tools for reducing pain.

While rest may feel helpful in the short-term, too much inactivity can increase stiffness and weakness.

Muscles that aren’t used lose strength, and joints that aren’t moved lose mobility.

Targeted exercise helps support joints, improves posture and restores confidence in movement.

Strength and mobility training are especially effective for managing long-term pain.

If pain persists, worsens, or keeps returning, it’s important to seek professional guidance.

A qualified health or movement professional can identify underlying causes and help you move safely and effectively.

Pain should not be the price we pay for ageing.

With the right approach, many people can move better, feel stronger, and live with far less discomfort — at any age.